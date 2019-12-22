San Antonio Holds Moose at Bay

December 22, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Manitoba Moose News Release





The Manitoba Moose (15-18-0-0) lost a 4-2 decision against the San Antonio Rampage (11-13-5-3) on Sunday afternoon at Bell MTS Place.

With 2:41 gone in the first period, the Rampage opened the scoring with a shorthanded goal to gain the 1-0 advantage. Midway through the frame, Leon Gawanke's rebound found Seth Griffith who sent a slap shot to the top shelf to tie the game 1-1. The frame was evenly matched as the clubs exchanged nine shots on net each.

With five minutes gone in the second period, the Rampage capitalized on another Moose power play and Stevens scored his second shorthanded tally of the game. With 45 seconds remaining in the middle frame, Johnathan Kovacevic sent a slick pass to Griffith for the one-timer. Griffith blasted it past Wilcox for his second of the game on the power play.

With less than two minutes remaining in the third period, Nathan Walker scored the game-winning goal for the Rampage and improved the lead to 3-2. With 17 seconds remaining in the contest, the Rampage added another goal on the man advantage to stamp their 4-2 victory.

Quick Hits

Seth Griffith is currently on a four-game point streak with eight points (6G, 2A)

Griffith is currently second in the AHL with 17 goals in 30 games

Leon Gawanke is currently on three-game assist streak (3A)

Kristian Vesalainen is currently on a two-game assist streak (2A)

What's Next?

The Moose face off against the Rockford IceHogs on Dec. 29. Puck drop is scheduled for 2 p.m. Tickets are available at moosehockey.com/tickets.

