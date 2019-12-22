Game Preview: Bears vs. Thunderbirds, 1 PM

(Hershey, PA) - The Hershey Bears put their seven-game winning streak on the line in a 1 PM rematch against the Springfield Thunderbirds. Last night, Hershey bested Springfield by a 2-1 overtime margin at Giant Center. This afternoon marks the third of six meetings between the two clubs in 2019-20.

Hershey Bears (15-9-2-3) vs. Springfield Thunderbirds (16-14-2-0)

December 22, 2019 | 1 PM | Game #30 | Giant Center

Referees: Patrick Hanrahan (52), Corey Syvret (42)

Linesmen: Kyle Flemington (55), Jonathan Deschamps

ATLANTIC DIVISION STANDINGS

Game Promotion: Dietz & Watson Holiday Ham Shoot

Broadcast Information (Pre-game 12:30 PM)

RADIO: WQIC-100.1 FM, Fox Sports 1460-AM, WOYK 1350-AM, Voice of the Bears Zack Fisch, Mitch Lamoureux and Jim Jones on the call.

LISTEN LIVE: Fox Sports AM-1460 Stream, Caps Radio 24/7

WATCH LIVE: AHLTV

LAST TIME OUT:

The Bears and Thunderbirds met last night at Giant Center with Hershey claiming a 2-1 overtime victory to win a seventh straight game. After a scoreless opening stanza, the Bears got the game's first tally in the second period. Off a faceoff win, Matt Moulson deflected Martin Fehervary's shot for his ninth goal of the season at 13:28. The Thunderbirds would tie the game at 18:35 on a Henrik Borgstrom goal. After a scoreless third period, Hershey claimed the victory at 4:03 of overtime. On a 2-on-1 rush, Axel Jonsson-Fjallby scored the winning goal, beating Springfield netminder Samuel Montembeault over the blocker to give Hershey the win.

THE AXEMAN COMETH:With his overtime winning tally last night, forward Axel Jonsson-Fjallby has points in three straight contests for Hershey. He also has goals in back-to-back games for the second time this season. This afternoon, he'll look to match his previous career-high point streak of four games, established Oct. 18-23 earlier this season. Jonsson-Fjallby's goal last night was the second game-winning tally of his career, with his previous deciding goal coming on Nov. 2, 2018 at Rochester.

BIG EDDIE & TIES TO THUNDERBIRDS:

Hershey defender Eddie Wittchow faced his former team last night for the first time. The 6-foot-4 blue liner played two seasons with Springfield from 2016-18, skating in 97 games, collecting 19 points (seven goals, 12 assists) and adding 138 penalty minutes. Wittchow has appeared in seven games with Hershey so far this season, notching a goal and an assist. Hershey teammate Mike Sgarbossa also played with Wittchow in Springfield in 2016-17. Sgarbossa had 12 points in 14 games with Springfield that season.

EVERYTHING BUT THE KITCHEN SINK:

Hershey rattled off 39 shots last night in the victory, and being busy is nothing new to Springfield netminders. The Thunderbirds allow the second most shots per game in the league, averaging 36 shots against per evening. On the flipside, Hershey is on the other end of the equation, surrendering an average of just 26.45 shots per game, good for 1st in the AHL.

BREAKING THE ICE:

Hershey notched the opening goal last night for the 15th time this season. The Bears are 10-4-0-1 when they strike first. Drawing first blood has been an encouraging trend for Hershey of late. The Bears have scored the icebreaking goal in eight of the past nine contests, and all but once in the win streak.

