Post Game Notes: Stars 3 at Wolves 0
December 22, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Texas Stars News Release
POSTGAME NOTES:
- Michael Mersch opened the scoring on the Stars second power play of the game. Texas went 1-for-5 in the first period on the man advantage.
- Texas scored a late shorthanded goal as Nick Caamano net his seventh goal of the season on a breakaway.
- Adam Mascherin and Brad McClure connected early in the second period to make it 3-0 Texas.
- Jake Oettinger earned his second career shutout with 32 saves to earn his fourth win in six games.
UPCOMING GAMES (All Games in CT):
- Friday, Dec. 27 | 7:00 PM - at San Antonio Rampage at AT&T Center
- Saturday, Dec. 28 | 7:00 PM - vs. San Antonio Rampage at H-E-B Center at Cedar Park
- Tuesday, Dec. 31 | 2:00 PM - at Iowa Wild at Wells Fargo Arena
- Thursday, Jan. 2 | 7:00 PM - at Chicago Wolves at Allstate Arena
DECEMBER 22, 2019
Allstate Arena - Rosemont, Illinois
Texas Stars - 3, Chicago Wolves - 0
1st 2nd 3rd Final
WOLVES 0 0 0 0
STARS 2 1 0 3
Shots PEN-PIM PP
WOLVES 32 8-27:00 0/3
STARS 19 4-11:00 1/6
STARS : 12-16-1-2 (8-5-1-0 | HOME) (4-11-0-2 | AWAY)
- Goaltender: Jake Oettinger (W) - 32 saves
WOLVES: 14-16-2-0 (7-6-2-0 | HOME) (7-10-0-0 | AWAY)
- Goaltender: Garret Sparks (L) - 16 saves
THREE STARS Pres. by Xerox Business Solutions Southwest:
Jake Oettinger (TEX) Michael Mersch (TEX) Nick Caamano (TEX)
