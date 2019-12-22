Post Game Notes: Stars 3 at Wolves 0

December 22, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Texas Stars News Release





POSTGAME NOTES:

- Michael Mersch opened the scoring on the Stars second power play of the game. Texas went 1-for-5 in the first period on the man advantage.

- Texas scored a late shorthanded goal as Nick Caamano net his seventh goal of the season on a breakaway.

- Adam Mascherin and Brad McClure connected early in the second period to make it 3-0 Texas.

- Jake Oettinger earned his second career shutout with 32 saves to earn his fourth win in six games.

UPCOMING GAMES (All Games in CT):

- Friday, Dec. 27 | 7:00 PM - at San Antonio Rampage at AT&T Center

- Saturday, Dec. 28 | 7:00 PM - vs. San Antonio Rampage at H-E-B Center at Cedar Park

- Tuesday, Dec. 31 | 2:00 PM - at Iowa Wild at Wells Fargo Arena

- Thursday, Jan. 2 | 7:00 PM - at Chicago Wolves at Allstate Arena

DECEMBER 22, 2019

Allstate Arena - Rosemont, Illinois

Texas Stars - 3, Chicago Wolves - 0

1st 2nd 3rd Final

WOLVES 0 0 0 0

STARS 2 1 0 3

Shots PEN-PIM PP

WOLVES 32 8-27:00 0/3

STARS 19 4-11:00 1/6

STARS : 12-16-1-2 (8-5-1-0 | HOME) (4-11-0-2 | AWAY)

- Goaltender: Jake Oettinger (W) - 32 saves

WOLVES: 14-16-2-0 (7-6-2-0 | HOME) (7-10-0-0 | AWAY)

- Goaltender: Garret Sparks (L) - 16 saves

THREE STARS Pres. by Xerox Business Solutions Southwest:

Jake Oettinger (TEX) Michael Mersch (TEX) Nick Caamano (TEX)

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from December 22, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.