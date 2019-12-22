Moose Hold off San Antonio, 6-4

The Manitoba Moose (15-17-0-0) claimed a 6-4 victory against the San Antonio Rampage (10-13-5-3) on Saturday night at Bell MTS Place.

With 3:24 gone in the first period, JC Lipon found Cole Maier speeding down the slot who netted Manitoba's first goal of the game. Just 32 seconds later, Skyler McKenzie sent a shot on net that snuck past Rampage net minder Ville Husso and gave the Moose a 2-0 advantage. At 12:19 in the first frame, Andrei Chibisov sent a pass from down low to Seth Griffith who was posted in the slot and capitalized to give Manitoba the 3-0 lead. With less than two minutes remaining in the first, Griffith went top shelf to improve Manitoba's lead to 4-0.

In the second period, Mikhail Berdin kept San Antonio off the board in stopping all 14 shots he faced. Both clubs had opportunities to work with the man advantage as they exchanged five minor penalties.

Midway through the third period, Ryan Olsen got the Rampage on the board to make the score 4-1. Just under two minutes later, Chibisov sent another dime from down low, this time to C.J. Suess, who struck for the Moose to give Manitoba the 5-1 lead. Jordan Nolan and Nolan Stevens scored a goal each for the Rampage 2:49 apart to make the score 5-3. With 1:50 left on the clock, Griffith found the San Antonio's empty cage and posted a hat trick. The Rampage added a goal from Tanner Kaspick with 1:31 left in the third however the Moose held on to the 6-4 victory.

Quick Hits

Seth Griffith posted his second hat trick of the season

Mikhail Berdin faced 48 shots in tonight's matchup marking a new season high

C.J. Suess is currently on a four-game goal and point streak (4G, 3A)

JC Lipon is currently on a four-game point streak (2G, 4A)

Seth Griffith is currently on a three-game point streak (4G, 2A)

Jimmy Oligny is currently on a two-game point streak (1G, 2A)

What's Next?

The Moose take on the San Antonio Rampage on Sunday, Dec. 22. Puck drop is scheduled for 2 p.m. Tickets are available at moosehockey.com/tickets.

