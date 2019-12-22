Stevens, Walker Lead Rampage to Win in Manitoba

December 22, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Antonio Rampage News Release







#18 Nolan Stevens and #14 Austin Poganski of the San Antonio Rampage celebrate Stevens' first shorthanded goal

(San Antonio Rampage, Credit: Manitoba Moose) #18 Nolan Stevens and #14 Austin Poganski of the San Antonio Rampage celebrate Stevens' first shorthanded goal(San Antonio Rampage, Credit: Manitoba Moose)

WINNIPEG, MB - Nolan Stevens scored San Antonio's first two shorthanded goals of the season and Nathan Walker netted the game-winner, as the San Antonio Rampage (11-13-8) earned a 4-2 win over the Manitoba Moose (15-18-0) on Sunday afternoon at Bell MTS Place.

Adam Wilcox earned the win in goal with 22 saves, and Ryan Olsen tallied a late insurance goal against his former team for his second goal in as many games.

With the score tied 2-2 late in regulation, the Rampage pulled in front when Joey LaLeggia fed a pass in front. Walker redirected the feed from in between the hash marks, sending a rolling puck between the pads of Moose goaltender Mikhail Berdin at 18:19 for his 13th goal of the season and a 3-2 Rampage lead.

Shortly after the Walker goal, Moose forward Seth Griffith was called for slashing. Jake Walman sprung Olsen for a breakaway on the ensuing power play, and Olsen beat Berdin with a backhander for his fifth of the season to give the Rampage a 4-2 lead with 17 seconds left to play.

The Rampage entered the game as one of two teams in the AHL without a shorthanded goal on the season. Stevens changed that at 2:41 of the first period, finishing a shorthanded 2-on-0 with Austin Poganski for his fourth of the season and a 1-0 Rampage lead.

Griffith tied the game with a power play goal at 10:25 of the first period, firing the rebound of a blocked shot past Wilcox for his 16th goal of the year. Griffith recorded a hat trick against the Rampage on Saturday.

At 5:00 of the second period, Stevens struck shorthanded again with a wrist shot from the left wing on a 2-on-1 rush. Stevens' fifth of the season made it 2-1 San Antonio, giving Stevens his first professional multi-goal game.

With Jake Dotchin ejected from the game with a five-minute boarding major, Griffith netted another power play goal for Manitoba. He fired a shot from the left circle that beat Wilcox at 19:15 of the second period to tie the game 2-2 with his 17th goal of the season.

Griffith has seven goals in his last six games.

With the game tied to start the third period, the Rampage killed off 1:16 of 5-on-3 power play time for the Moose. The Rampage have denied 12 of 13 two-man advantages against this season.

The victory snapped an 0-6-1 stretch for the Rampage. It was their first road win in Manitoba in 15 visits, snapping an 0-13-1 stretch that dated back to their last win in Winnipeg on Feb. 11, 2011.

The Rampage moved back ahead of the Moose and into fifth place in the Central Division standings.

The Rampage return to action as Los Chimuelos on Friday night when they face the Texas Stars at the AT&T Center. Puck-drop is scheduled for 7 p.m. CT, with the game available on Ticket 760 and streamed on AHLTV.

The 2019-20 season is presented by H-E-B.

RAMPAGE STATS:

Goals: Stevens (4,5); Walker (13), Olsen (5)

Adam Wilcox: 22 saves on 24 shots

Power Play: 1-for-5

Penalty Kill: 5-for-7

THREE STARS:

1) Seth Griffith - MB

2) Nolan Stevens - SA

3) Mikhail Berdin - MB

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from December 22, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.