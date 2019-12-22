Rangers Recall Phil Di Giuseppe from Hartford

December 22, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hartford Wolf Pack News Release





NEW YORK - The New York Rangers announced today that the team has recalled forward Phil Di Giuseppe from the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League (AHL).

Di Giuseppe, 26, has skated in 31 games with the Wolf Pack this season, registering nine goals and eight assists for 17 points, along with a plus-nine rating and 37 penalty minutes. He leads the Wolf Pack - and ranks sixth in the AHL - in shots on goal this season (94). In addition, Di Giuseppe is tied for second on Hartford in goals, is tied for third in plus/minus rating, and ranks fifth in points in 2019-20. He has tallied a goal/point in each of his last three games with the Wolf Pack (three goals), and he has also recorded eight points (four goals, four assists) in his last 10 games with Hartford.

The 6-0, 193-pounder has skated in 150 career NHL games over parts of four seasons (2015-16 - 2018-19) with Carolina and Nashville, registering 14 goals and 27 assists for 41 points, along with 58 penalty minutes. Di Giuseppe skated in 24 games last season with the Hurricanes and Predators. He established NHL career-highs in goals (seven), assists (10), and points (17) with Carolina during the 2015-16 season.

The Toronto, Ontario native was signed by the Rangers as a free agent on July 18, 2019. Di Giuseppe was originally selected by Carolina in the second round, 38th overall, of the 2012 NHL Entry Draft.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from December 22, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.