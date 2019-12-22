Condors Lose Third Period Lead in Loss to Colorado
December 22, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bakersfield Condors News Release
LOVELAND, Colo. - The Bakersfield Condors (10-13-4; 24pts) could not hold a third period lead and fell, 7-5, to the Colorado Eagles (15-10-3; 33pts), on Sunday. RW Kirill Maksimov (1g-1a) and LW Tyler Benson (2a) each had multi-point nights. D Logan Day has points in four straight after an assist and LW Jakob Stukel notched his fourth point (2g-2a) in five games.
FIRST PERIOD
EAGLES GOAL: RW Logan O'Connor (7th) on a two-on-one; Assist: Tynan; Time of goal: 4:08; COL leads, 1-0
CONDORS GOAL: D Keegan Lowe (1st) followed up his own rebound; Assists: Esposito, Maksimov; Time of goal: 7:30; Game tied, 1-1
EAGLES GOAL: D Calle Rosen (2nd) on the power play from the high slot; Assists: Condra, Connauton; Time of goal: 16:08; COL leads, 2-1
SHOTS: BAK- 15, COL - 10
SECOND PERIOD
CONDORS GOAL: RW Kailer Yamamoto (7th) redirected a shot pass at the top of the crease; Assists: Benson, Day; Time of goal: 11:28; Game tied, 2-2
CONDORS GOAL: LW Jakob Stukel (2nd) drove the front of the net; Assist: Persson; Time of goal: 12:27; BAK leads, 3-2
SHOTS: BAK - 6, COL - 11
THIRD PERIOD
EAGLES GOAL: LW AJ Greer (6th) off a power play rebound; Assist: O'Connor; Time of goal: 2:52; Game tied, 3-3
EAGLES GOAL: D Dan Renouf (1st) off a rebound off the back wall; Assists: Alt, Joly; Time of goal: 15:03; COL leads, 4-3
EAGLES GOAL: C Jayson Megna (9th) from the slot; Assist: Kaut; Time of goal: 15:14; COL leads, 5-3
EAGLES GOAL: RW Martin Kaut (1st) from the right-wing circle; Unassisted; Time of goal: 15:27; COL leads, 6-3
CONDORS GOAL: RW Kirill Maksimov (2nd) from the slot; Assists: McLeod, Lagesson; Time of goal: 17:04; COL leads, 6-4
CONDORS GOAL: C Cooper Marody (5th) from the right-wing circle on a power play; Assists: Benson, Bouchard; Time of goal: 19:44; COL leads, 6-5
EAGLES GOAL: Megna (10th) unassisted empty-netter; COL leads, 7-5
SHOTS: BAK- 14, COL - 12
QUICK HITS
THREE STARS: 1. O'Connor (COL) 2. Kaut (COL) 3. Greer (COL)
POWER PLAYS: BAK - 2/4; COL - 2/9
SHOTS ON GOAL: BAK - 30; COL - 29
GOALTENDERS: BAK - Starrett (ND, 14:11, 3-2-1; 1/2), Wells (L, 0-4-1; 20/25) - COL - Miska (5-3-3; 25/30)
D Logan Day has assists in four straight games
LW Jakob Stukel (2g-2a) has four points in his last five games
RW Tyler Benson finished with a 2a night
D Keegan Lowe's goal was his first in the regular season since Dec. 16, 2017
Scratches: Tomas Jurco, Jake Kulevich, Miles Koules
FOUR LOWER VOUCHERS + SCARF + $10 TO DICK'S = HOLIDAY PACK!
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from December 22, 2019
- San Antonio Holds Moose at Bay - Manitoba Moose
- Five-Goal Third Period Propels Eagles to 7-5 Win - Colorado Eagles
- San Diego Gulls Release Brett Pollock from PTO - San Diego Gulls
- Condors Lose Third Period Lead in Loss to Colorado - Bakersfield Condors
- Wolves Dimmed by Stars - Chicago Wolves
- Stevens, Walker Lead Rampage to Win in Manitoba - San Antonio Rampage
- Post Game Notes: Stars 3 at Wolves 0 - Texas Stars
- Blue Jackets Add Monsters Co-Captain Nathan Gerbe on Emergency Recall - Cleveland Monsters
- Rangers Recall Phil Di Giuseppe from Hartford - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Phantoms Split Series at Charlotte - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Red Wings Recall Howard - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Bears Rally Late, Stun T-Birds to Keep Streak Alive - Hershey Bears
- Checkers Pull Away from Phantoms with 4-2 Win - Charlotte Checkers
- T-Birds Stunned by Bears' 3rd Period Comeback - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Anaheim Ducks Announce Roster Move - San Diego Gulls
- Game Preview: Bears vs. Thunderbirds, 1 PM - Hershey Bears
- Roadrunners Earn Largest Margin of Victory, Enter Break as AHL's Best - Tucson Roadrunners
- Kopacka Headlines Shootout Win - San Diego Gulls
- Heat Extend Point Streak Saturday at San Diego - Stockton Heat
- Iowa Defeats Grand Rapids 4-3 in Iowa Hockey Classic - Iowa Wild
- Moose Hold off San Antonio, 6-4 - Manitoba Moose
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Bakersfield Condors Stories
- Condors Lose Third Period Lead in Loss to Colorado
- Condors Drop Opener in Colorado
- Condors Fend off Grand Rapids for Three-Point Weekend, 2-1
- Condors Home for Derek Carr Youth Jersey Giveaway Tonight
- Benson Scores Twice as Condors Grab Point in 6-5 Overtime Loss