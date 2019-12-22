Condors Lose Third Period Lead in Loss to Colorado

December 22, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bakersfield Condors News Release





LOVELAND, Colo. - The Bakersfield Condors (10-13-4; 24pts) could not hold a third period lead and fell, 7-5, to the Colorado Eagles (15-10-3; 33pts), on Sunday. RW Kirill Maksimov (1g-1a) and LW Tyler Benson (2a) each had multi-point nights. D Logan Day has points in four straight after an assist and LW Jakob Stukel notched his fourth point (2g-2a) in five games.

FIRST PERIOD

EAGLES GOAL: RW Logan O'Connor (7th) on a two-on-one; Assist: Tynan; Time of goal: 4:08; COL leads, 1-0

CONDORS GOAL: D Keegan Lowe (1st) followed up his own rebound; Assists: Esposito, Maksimov; Time of goal: 7:30; Game tied, 1-1

EAGLES GOAL: D Calle Rosen (2nd) on the power play from the high slot; Assists: Condra, Connauton; Time of goal: 16:08; COL leads, 2-1

SHOTS: BAK- 15, COL - 10

SECOND PERIOD

CONDORS GOAL: RW Kailer Yamamoto (7th) redirected a shot pass at the top of the crease; Assists: Benson, Day; Time of goal: 11:28; Game tied, 2-2

CONDORS GOAL: LW Jakob Stukel (2nd) drove the front of the net; Assist: Persson; Time of goal: 12:27; BAK leads, 3-2

SHOTS: BAK - 6, COL - 11

THIRD PERIOD

EAGLES GOAL: LW AJ Greer (6th) off a power play rebound; Assist: O'Connor; Time of goal: 2:52; Game tied, 3-3

EAGLES GOAL: D Dan Renouf (1st) off a rebound off the back wall; Assists: Alt, Joly; Time of goal: 15:03; COL leads, 4-3

EAGLES GOAL: C Jayson Megna (9th) from the slot; Assist: Kaut; Time of goal: 15:14; COL leads, 5-3

EAGLES GOAL: RW Martin Kaut (1st) from the right-wing circle; Unassisted; Time of goal: 15:27; COL leads, 6-3

CONDORS GOAL: RW Kirill Maksimov (2nd) from the slot; Assists: McLeod, Lagesson; Time of goal: 17:04; COL leads, 6-4

CONDORS GOAL: C Cooper Marody (5th) from the right-wing circle on a power play; Assists: Benson, Bouchard; Time of goal: 19:44; COL leads, 6-5

EAGLES GOAL: Megna (10th) unassisted empty-netter; COL leads, 7-5

SHOTS: BAK- 14, COL - 12

QUICK HITS

THREE STARS: 1. O'Connor (COL) 2. Kaut (COL) 3. Greer (COL)

POWER PLAYS: BAK - 2/4; COL - 2/9

SHOTS ON GOAL: BAK - 30; COL - 29

GOALTENDERS: BAK - Starrett (ND, 14:11, 3-2-1; 1/2), Wells (L, 0-4-1; 20/25) - COL - Miska (5-3-3; 25/30)

D Logan Day has assists in four straight games

LW Jakob Stukel (2g-2a) has four points in his last five games

RW Tyler Benson finished with a 2a night

D Keegan Lowe's goal was his first in the regular season since Dec. 16, 2017

Scratches: Tomas Jurco, Jake Kulevich, Miles Koules

FOUR LOWER VOUCHERS + SCARF + $10 TO DICK'S = HOLIDAY PACK!

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from December 22, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.