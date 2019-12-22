Red Wings Recall Howard

December 22, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Grand Rapids Griffins News Release





GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Detroit Red Wings on Sunday recalled goaltender Jimmy Howard from the Grand Rapids Griffins.

Howard split his two games with Grand Rapids this week while on a conditioning stint, tallying a 2.42 goals against average and a 0.917 save percentage. The 35-year-old has not played in the NHL since suffering an injury during Detroit's home loss to Toronto on Nov. 27. Howard is 2-11-1 with a 3.94 GAA and a 0.887 save percentage in 14 games for the Red Wings this season.

Debuting with Detroit in 2005-06 and joining the Red Wings full time in 2009-10, the 6-foot-1, 218-pound netminder has played in 530 career NHL games, totaling a 246-184-69 record, a 2.58 GAA, a 0.913 save percentage and 24 shutouts. Now in his 15th season as a pro, Howard is a three-time NHL All-Star (2019, 2015, 2012) and was named to the NHL All-Rookie Team in 2009-2010. Howard has suited up in 48 Stanley Cup Playoff contests and owns a 21-26 mark, a 2.58 GAA, a 0.918 save percentage and three shutouts.

Selected in the second round, 64th overall, of the 2003 NHL Entry Draft by Detroit, Howard began his professional career in Grand Rapids and played for the Griffins from 2005-09 while also making a four-game conditioning stint with the team in 2016-17. He ranks among the franchise's all-time regular season leaders with 192 games played (3rd), 11010:44 minutes (3rd), 94 wins (3rd), 15 shutouts (2nd), 4996 saves (3rd) and 17 shootout wins (1st). He became the 74th Griffins alumnus to play in the NHL when he debuted with Detroit on Nov. 28, 2005 at Los Angeles. A native of Syracuse, N.Y., Howard was named to the 2008 AHL All-Star Classic and was selected to the 2005-06 AHL All-Rookie Team.

The Griffins (12-15-2-2) return to Van Andel Arena on Friday, Dec. 27 to host Milwaukee at 7 p.m.

Single-game tickets are currently on sale. Fans can secure their full-season, select-season or group ticket packages by calling (616) 774-4585 ext. 2 or visit griffinshockey.com for more information.

