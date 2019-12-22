Kopacka Headlines Shootout Win

The Gulls closed a three-game homestand with a 4-3 shootout win tonight over the Stockton Heat at Pechanga Arena San Diego. San Diego has earned points in four of the last six games overall (2-2-1-1) in addition to nine of the last 12 on home ice (7-3-1-1).

Jack Kopacka recorded his first career three-point game with two goals and assist (2-1=3), in addition to a shootout goal. The two goals also marked a single-game high with goals at 6:20 of the first period and 14:56 of the third frame (PPG). He also added an assist and has four points the last two games (3-1=4), including two power-play goals.

Chris Wideman netted his eighth goal at 12:48 of the first period to tie for the team lead in scoring (8-10=18). Wideman also continues lead AHL defensemen and rank second among San Diego leaders in goals. He has recorded points in back-to-back games (1-1=2) in addition to 5-8=13 points with a +5 rating his last 15 games.

Brett Pollock collected two assists (0-2=2) in his Gulls debut. Pollock signed a professional tryout (PTO) earlier today after recording 9-18=27 points in 29 games with the Allen Americans of the ECHL.

Antoine Morand picked up his seventh assist and ninth point on Kopacka's game-tying goal. Josh Mahura earned his fourth assist of the season on the Kopacka power-play goal, and has three assists his last four games (0-3=3).

Justin Kloos also scored the shootout-winning goal and Kopacka added the second to seal the win.

Kevin Boyle made 24 saves in regulation and overtime, and stopped both shootout attempts to win his second straight game.

The Gulls will return to actions following the AHL's holiday break on Friday, Dec. 27 vs. the Ontario Reign at Toyota Arena (7 p.m.).

POSTGAME QUOTES

San Diego Gulls

Jack Kopacka

On gaining confidence

It's getting back to the fundamentals. Just have to move my feet and continue working hard.

On the win

It's great. I think we played really well tonight just based on the fact that we were rolling all four lines and got some consistency going by rolling those lines. The guys were fresh.

On Stockton getting the lead in the third period

There was definitely no panic on the bench. We just stuck with it, we know we don't have another game to play and we know we have a few days off. We just emptied the tank and that's all we focused on.

On his shootout goal

I already had a plan in my head. I knew I was going to shoot. Just didn't know where until I got down there.

Head Coach Kevin Dineen

On the game

I loved our first period. They obviously are a good team, they're on top of our division. They pushed back hard. What was really nice was to see the response we had at the end of the game. There wasn't a lot of frazzle on the bench, they stayed with their focus and everybody contributed. You play a team game and that was a team win.

On beating Stockton

They've really had our number. They're a good hockey team. It's been a lot of back-and-forth with them. We've played some good hockey teams and now we get over a little hump.

On lineup changes

Jack (Kopacka), I think like every player, looks for opportunities. You're looking for a chance to show what you can do in the lineup. There's not a pecking order. There are guys that are put in roles and when opportunity arises, we rise to the occasion and certainly Kopacka did that tonight.

