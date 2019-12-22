San Diego Gulls Release Brett Pollock from PTO

December 22, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Diego Gulls News Release





SAN DIEGO - The San Diego Gulls announced today that the American Hockey League (AHL) club has released left wing Brett Pollock from a professional tryout (PTO).

Pollock, 23 (3/17/96), recorded two assists in his AHL season debut with the Gulls Dec. 21 vs. Stockton. Pollock returns to the Allen Americans of the ECHL with 9-18=27 points and 22 penalty minutes (PIM) in 29 games this season, ranking second on the club in scoring and assists. The 6-3, 194-pound forward has appeared in 103 career AHL games with San Diego and the Stockton Heat, recording 14-21=35 points and 41 PIM.

Selected by the Dallas Stars in the second round (45th overall) of the 2014 NHL Draft, the Regina, Saskatchewan native has earned 24-34=58 points and 36 PIM in 90 career ECHL games with Allen and the Adirondack Thunder.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from December 22, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.