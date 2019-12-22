San Diego Gulls Release Brett Pollock from PTO
December 22, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Diego Gulls News Release
SAN DIEGO - The San Diego Gulls announced today that the American Hockey League (AHL) club has released left wing Brett Pollock from a professional tryout (PTO).
Pollock, 23 (3/17/96), recorded two assists in his AHL season debut with the Gulls Dec. 21 vs. Stockton. Pollock returns to the Allen Americans of the ECHL with 9-18=27 points and 22 penalty minutes (PIM) in 29 games this season, ranking second on the club in scoring and assists. The 6-3, 194-pound forward has appeared in 103 career AHL games with San Diego and the Stockton Heat, recording 14-21=35 points and 41 PIM.
Selected by the Dallas Stars in the second round (45th overall) of the 2014 NHL Draft, the Regina, Saskatchewan native has earned 24-34=58 points and 36 PIM in 90 career ECHL games with Allen and the Adirondack Thunder.
