Wolves Dimmed by Stars

December 22, 2019





ROSEMONT, Illinois - Jake Oettinger stopped 32 shots to guide the Texas Stars to a 3-0 victory over the Chicago Wolves on Sunday afternoon at Allstate Arena.

Oettinger's second shutout of the season snapped a three-game winning streak for the Wolves (14-16-2-0), who head into the holiday break with four victories in their last six games and owning fourth place in the AHL's Central Division.

"I thought their goalie played really well," said Wolves head coach Rocky Thompson. "We had a good start to the game. We had some energy. We were making some plays. Then we were undisciplined and got careless. To get two 5-on-3s (against) in the same week -- much less the same period - is nuts. And they took advantage of it."

Texas (12-16-1-2) claimed a 1-0 lead on Park Ridge native Michael Mersch's power-play goal at 7:02 of the first. Mersch deflected the puck into the net shortly after the Texas' first 5-on-3 advantage ended.

The Stars moved ahead 2-0 on Nicholas Caamano's breakaway shorthanded goal with 56 seconds left in the first. Texas wrapped up the game's scoring when forward Adam Mascherin won a puck battle in the corner and fed Brad McClure in the slot for a one-timer at 2:47 of the second.

Wolves goaltender Garret Sparks (4-10-2) posted 16 saves.

The Wolves resume play Saturday night at Iowa before hosting the Milwaukee Admirals at 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 29, at Allstate Arena.

