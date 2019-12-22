Heat Extend Point Streak Saturday at San Diego

SAN DIEGO, Calif. - Behind multi-point nights from Austin Czarnik and Zac Leslie and goals from Glenn Gawdin and Matthew Phillips, the Stockton Heat were able to overcome an early 2-0 deficit to salvage a point in a 4-3 shootout loss Saturday night at San Diego. With Saturday's result, the Heat head into the holiday break on a six-game point streak, 4-0-1-1 in that span. The Gulls jumped out to a 2-0 edge in the game's first 13 minutes, but a Gawdin goal late in the second put Stockton on the board and turned momentum heading into the final frame. The Heat then claimed the next two goals, Phillips and Czarnik finding the back of the net, but Jack Kopacka, who earned first star honors with two goals and an assist, lit the lamp with just 5:04 left in regulation to force the game to overtime and an eventual shootout, where the Gulls netted a pair and held Stockton scoreless to secure the win. The game snapped a six-game win streak for the Heat at Pechanga Arena as well as six-straight wins for Stockton over San Diego. The Heat will return to action on Friday with a matinee contest against San Jose at the SAP Center.

GOALIES

W: Kevin Boyle (27 shots, 24 saves)

SOL: Jon Gillies (23 shots, 20 saves)

NOTABLE STATISTICS

Three Stars: First - Jack Kopacka (2g,1a), Second - Austin Czarnik (1g,1a), Third - Brett Pollock (2a)

Shots On Goal: STK - 27, SD - 24

Power Plays: STK - 1-4, SD - 1-4

- With a goal each in tonight's game, Glenn Gawdin and Matthew Phillips head into the holiday break having not been held off the scoresheet in back-to-back games at any point thus far this season.

- Austin Czarnik recorded a goal in his second-straight AHL game, his first since being assigned to Stockton earlier in the week. He has five points (2g,3a) and two multi-point games in four games this season with Stockton.

- The Heat have recorded at least a point in six-straight games heading into the holiday break.

- Stockton has at least a point in seven-straight matchups with San Diego.

- The shootout loss was the first loss of the season for the Heat in a road game in the state of California, Stockton coming into tonight's game 8-0 in Golden State road games.

- The Heat had a streak of 15-consecutive penalties killed snapped with San Diego's goal late in the third period to force overtime.

UP NEXT

The Heat will return from the holiday break with a pair of games next weekend, at San Jose on Friday and at Bakersfield Saturday before returning home for a New Year's Eve contest.

