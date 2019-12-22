Anaheim Ducks Announce Roster Move

SAN DIEGO - The Anaheim Ducks announced today that the National Hockey League (NHL) club has recalled right wing Daniel Sprong from the San Diego Gulls, Anaheim's primary development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL).

Sprong, 22 (3/17/97), has recorded 18-10=28 points with 10 penalty minutes (PIM) in 89 career NHL games with the Ducks and Pittsburgh Penguins. Acquired from Pittsburgh in exchange for Marcus Pettersson Dec. 3, 2018, Sprong collected 14-5=19 points in 47 games with the Ducks last season following his December acquisition.

Selected by Pittsburgh in the second round (46th overall) of the 2015 NHL Draft, Sprong opened the 2019-20 campaign with the Gulls. In 24 games with San Diego, the 5-11, 191-pound forward collected 7-11=18 points with two power-play goals and 12 PIM. Sprong led the Gulls in assists, co-led in points, ranked tied for second in games and tied for third in goals at the time of his recall.

