Anaheim Ducks Announce Roster Move
December 22, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Diego Gulls News Release
SAN DIEGO - The Anaheim Ducks announced today that the National Hockey League (NHL) club has recalled right wing Daniel Sprong from the San Diego Gulls, Anaheim's primary development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL).
Sprong, 22 (3/17/97), has recorded 18-10=28 points with 10 penalty minutes (PIM) in 89 career NHL games with the Ducks and Pittsburgh Penguins. Acquired from Pittsburgh in exchange for Marcus Pettersson Dec. 3, 2018, Sprong collected 14-5=19 points in 47 games with the Ducks last season following his December acquisition.
Selected by Pittsburgh in the second round (46th overall) of the 2015 NHL Draft, Sprong opened the 2019-20 campaign with the Gulls. In 24 games with San Diego, the 5-11, 191-pound forward collected 7-11=18 points with two power-play goals and 12 PIM. Sprong led the Gulls in assists, co-led in points, ranked tied for second in games and tied for third in goals at the time of his recall.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from December 22, 2019
- Wolves Dimmed by Stars - Chicago Wolves
- Stevens, Walker Lead Rampage to Win in Manitoba - San Antonio Rampage
- Post Game Notes: Stars 3 at Wolves 0 - Texas Stars
- Blue Jackets Add Monsters Co-Captain Nathan Gerbe on Emergency Recall - Cleveland Monsters
- Rangers Recall Phil Di Giuseppe from Hartford - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Phantoms Split Series at Charlotte - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Red Wings Recall Howard - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Bears Rally Late, Stun T-Birds to Keep Streak Alive - Hershey Bears
- Checkers Pull Away from Phantoms with 4-2 Win - Charlotte Checkers
- T-Birds Stunned by Bears' 3rd Period Comeback - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Anaheim Ducks Announce Roster Move - San Diego Gulls
- Game Preview: Bears vs. Thunderbirds, 1 PM - Hershey Bears
- Roadrunners Earn Largest Margin of Victory, Enter Break as AHL's Best - Tucson Roadrunners
- Kopacka Headlines Shootout Win - San Diego Gulls
- Heat Extend Point Streak Saturday at San Diego - Stockton Heat
- Iowa Defeats Grand Rapids 4-3 in Iowa Hockey Classic - Iowa Wild
- Moose Hold off San Antonio, 6-4 - Manitoba Moose
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.