San Antonio FC vs. Sacramento Republic FC - Game Highlights
October 5, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
San Antonio FC YouTube Video
San Antonio FC rallied to take victory after trailing at halftime for the first time this season as a late own goal gave the hosts a 2-1 victory against Sacramento Republic FC at Toyota Field after Carter Manley had started the comeback four minutes into the second half.
Check out the San Antonio FC Statistics
• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...
United Soccer League Championship Stories from October 5, 2024
- Hartford Athletic Lose to Loudoun United FC 2-0 - Hartford Athletic
- FC Tulsa Drops, 1-0, to El Paso Locomotive FC in Game of Inches - FC Tulsa
- El Paso Locomotive FC Pick up Important 1-0 Win at FC Tulsa - El Paso Locomotive FC
- Republic FC Edged by San Antonio FC - Sacramento Republic FC
- Rhode Island FC Wins Third Straight Match, 3-1 Over Tampa Bay Rowdies - Rhode Island FC
- Rowdies Suffer 3-1 Defeat in Rhode Island - Tampa Bay Rowdies
- Jacquesson Hat Trick Fuels Hounds' Romp in Miami - Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC
- LouCity Clinches Players' Shield on Late Equalizer at Indy Eleven - Louisville City FC
- Memphis 901 FC Extends Home Unbeaten Streak with 1-1 Draw to Oakland Roots SC - Memphis 901 FC
- Oakland Roots Earn Point in Memphis - Oakland Roots
- Jacquesson Hat Trick Fuels Hounds Romp in Miami - Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC
- Loudoun United Earns 2-0 Win Over Hartford Athletic - Loudoun United FC
- Battery Draw 2-2 with Detroit, Markanich Sets New Club Goalscoring Record - Charleston Battery
- El Paso Locomotive FC Hit the Road to FC Tulsa - El Paso Locomotive FC
- Match Notes (10.05.2024) - Oakland Roots SC vs Memphis FC - Oakland Roots
- Clay Holstad, Albert Dikwa Chico and Jojea Kwizera Named to USL Championship Team of the Week - Rhode Island FC
- Preview: FC Tulsa vs. El Paso Locomotive FC - FC Tulsa
- NCFC Faces off against Birmingham Legion FC - North Carolina FC
- An Outmatched Monterey Takes Three Points in Phoenix - Phoenix Rising FC
- Monterey Bay Keeps Playoff Hopes Alive with Fiery Win in Phoenix - Monterey Bay FC
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent San Antonio FC Stories
- Game Information and Match Notes - SAFC vs. Sacramento Republic FC 10/5/24
- San Antonio Drops Contest Against Rhode Island FC
- Game Information and Match Notes - SAFC vs. Rhode Island FC
- San Antonio Falls in Road Contest at Phoenix Rising
- San Antonio FC Defeats Oakland Roots SC 1-0