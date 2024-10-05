San Antonio FC vs. Sacramento Republic FC - Game Highlights

October 5, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

San Antonio FC YouTube Video







San Antonio FC rallied to take victory after trailing at halftime for the first time this season as a late own goal gave the hosts a 2-1 victory against Sacramento Republic FC at Toyota Field after Carter Manley had started the comeback four minutes into the second half.

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...





United Soccer League Championship Stories from October 5, 2024

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.