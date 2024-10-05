Memphis 901 FC Extends Home Unbeaten Streak with 1-1 Draw to Oakland Roots SC
October 5, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Memphis 901 FC News Release
Memphis, TENN. -- Memphis 901 FC played to a 1-1 draw with Oakland Roots SC on Saturday night at AutoZone Park.
An early goal from Bruno Lapa put the Beale Street boys ahead as the club extended their unbeaten run at AutoZone Park to 12 games.
Alvaro Quezada found space on the perimeter and picked out Lapa on a cross with the Brazilian using one touch to tuck a goal into the bottom corner of the net. Lapa has scored three goals in the last two games and has a team-leading 11 scores this season.
Oakland equalized on a set piece in the 36th minute with a Camden Riley header.
Memphis sits at No. 5 in the USL Championship Western Conference with three matches remaining in the regular season. 901 FC continues their race to the playoffs with eyes toward a third consecutive top four finish and first round home playoff match.
Memphis 901 FC is back at AutoZone Park on Saturday, October 12 for the regular season home finale and Latino Heritage Night. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. CT.
For more information on Memphis 901 FC, visit https://www.memphis901fc.com and follow the club on social media on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.
