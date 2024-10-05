LouCity Clinches Players' Shield on Late Equalizer at Indy Eleven

October 5, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Louisville City FC News Release









Louisville City FC's Arturo Ordóñez and Amadou Dia

(Louisville City FC, Credit: Connor Cunningham) Louisville City FC's Arturo Ordóñez and Amadou Dia(Louisville City FC, Credit: Connor Cunningham)

With a 2-2 draw Saturday against rival Indy Eleven, Louisville City FC claimed some silverware. And from here, the boys in purple can turn their attention to the trophy they're seeking most.

A hobbling Jake Morris drew LouCity level four minutes into second half stoppage time at Carroll Stadium, and a dramatic result proved enough to clinch the club's first USL Championship Players' Shield.

The Players' Shield - awarded for the league's best regular season record - also means the No. 1 overall playoff seed and home field advantage throughout the USL Championship Final, should City advance there.

Amid a record-setting season, the boys in purple are looking to win their first league title since going back to back in 2017 and 2018.

"I don't want them to be satisfied," coach Danny Cruz said of his team. "This is an objective. This is something the players earned and something they should certainly be proud of - no question about that.

"...I don't want anybody in that locker room - I don't want my staff - to be satisfied with being the Players' Shield winner. You see it time and time again. I want them to be proud, no question, but not satisfied.

"That will be the messaging tonight to the group, and that will continue to be the messaging pushing forward because we have a group that can do something special. But we need to keep our eye focused on the next opponent."

Morris, inserted as an 81st-minute substitute, appeared to injure his ankle in a collision shortly after coming onto the field. But LouCity was out of subs, and Morris found a way to press forward.

Deep into the five minutes added, a cross landed to Dylan Mares at the far post. He passed it to the middle of the box, where the ailing Morris stepped toward it and scored.

It wasn't a full three points City has achieved much of this season - but one point earned from the draw was enough to secure the shield. The Charleston Battery are nine points back with three regular season games to go, and the boys in purple hold the tiebreaker on their closest pursuers.

"We knew coming into the game it was going to be a rivalry game," said forward Ray Serrano. "We knew it was going to come down to those critical moments. Obviously we gave up a few of those critical moments when we switched off there. But I'm just happy that the guys responded and got a goal back there at the end."

Morris' equalizer followed a number of chances for a LouCity team that netted the opener thanks to Amadou Dia's first goal in purple in the 12th minute, only to see Indy's Augi Williams strike back with a brace. Williams scored in first half stoppage time before giving the host Eleven the lead in the 68th.

City tried 32 shots on the night - a season-high - to generate 3.21 expected goals, compared to Indy's 0.79. The squad has now tallied 17 points from losing positions this season, third-most in the league.

"It's a never-say-die attitude," Dia said. "Like Danny's been talking about all season, always believe until the last, final whistle.

"Honestly, Danny never mentioned the Players' Shield once this week. All this week was about was beating our rival across the river, and that's it. It's a big rivalry. Fans get into it. We get into it. We know it's going to be intense.

"We wanted three points. The whole goal this week was nine points from those three games, but we'll settle with seven and the Players' Shield."

LouCity drew Saturday for only the third time this season, improving to 22-6-3 on the year. That win total matches the 2022 squad's record total for victories in a single season for the club - a mark City will try to best starting next Saturday.

Another rival, the Tampa Bay Rowdies, visits Lynn Family Stadium for a 7:30 p.m. kickoff. Fans can pick up a rally towel upon entry, and attendees are encouraged to stay afterward for an official Players' Shield recognition and fireworks show.

Game Summary: Indy Eleven vs. Louisville City FC

Date: October 5, 2024

Venue: Carroll Stadium

Kickoff: 7 p.m. ET

Weather: 78 degrees, clear

Scoring

Indy Eleven (1, 1, 2)

Louisville City FC (1, 1, 2)

Goals

Indy Eleven:

45'+3 Augi Williams (Maalique Foster)

68' Augi Williams (Jack Blake)

Louisville City FC:

12' Amadou Dia (Sam Gleadle)

90'+4 Jake Morris (Dylan Mares)

Lineups

Indy Eleven: 98 - Hunter Sulte, 3 - Aedan Stanley, 41 - James Musa, 30 - Ben Ofeimu, 37 - Logan Neidlinger, 8 - Jack Blake (81' 16 - Laurence Wootton), 14 - Aodhan Quinn, 32 - Brem Soumaoro, 42 - Douglas Martinez (75' 18 - Elliot Collier), 9 - Augi Williams, 99 - Maalique Foster (75' 10 - Romario Williams)

Subs not used: 1 - Yannik Oettl, 2 - Josh O'Brien, 6 - Cam Lindley, 20 - Ben Mines

Head coach: Sean McAuley

Louisville City FC: 18 - Damian Las, 13 - Amadou Dia (81' 22 - Dylan Mares), 32 - Kyle Adams, 5 - Arturo Ordóñez, 4 - Sean Totsch, 2 - Aiden McFadden (81' 3 - Jake Morris), 17 - Taylor Davila, 23 - Elijah Wynder, 7 - Ray Serrano (64' 16 - Adrien Perez), 9 - Phillip Goodrum (64' 14 - Wilson Harris), 20- Sam Gleadle (46' 25 - Jansen Wilson)

Subs not used: 30 - Ryan Troutman, 6 - Wes Charpie

Head coach: Danny Cruz

Stats Summary: Indy Eleven / Louisville City FC

Shots: 7 / 32

Shots on Goal: 3 / 8

Possession: 46.8% / 53.2%

Fouls: 8 / 11

Offside: 2 / 1

Corner Kicks: 2 / 10

Discipline Summary

Indy Eleven:

4' Aodhan Quinn (yellow)

20' Maalique Foster (yellow)

Louisville City FC:

29' Aiden McFadden (yellow)

30' Danny Cruz (yellow)

44' Ray Serrano (yellow)

84' Kyle Adams (yellow)

Referee: Alyssa Nichols

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...





United Soccer League Championship Stories from October 5, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.