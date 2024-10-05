El Paso Locomotive FC Hit the Road to FC Tulsa

October 5, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

EL PASO, Texas - El Paso Locomotive FC kick off the final month of regular season action with a road trip to FC Tulsa on Saturday, October 5 at 6:30 p.m. MT.

HOW TO WATCH EL PASO LOCOMOTIVE FC AT FC TULSA - SATURDAY, OCTOBER 5, 2024 @ 6:30 P.M. MT - ONEOK FIELD

Watch: ESPN+, KVIA.com and the KVIA News app

Tickets: eplocomotivefc.com/tickets

ALL-TIME SERIES

El Paso and Tulsa will face off for the eighth time overall this weekend, with the Locos set on recording their first win against Tulsa since 2022.

EL PASO LOCOMOTIVE FC

Locomotive dominated the match offensively against North Carolina FC but perhaps what stood out most was the Locos' ability to shut down the visitors from creating opportunities. NCFC were only able to register one shot in the first half and only two shots on target in the second half, which goalkeeper Jahmali Waite kept out to record the fourth clean sheet in El Paso's last six fixtures. Combined, the Locos defense recorded 12-of-14 won tackles, 10 clearances and five interceptions.

"It was well deserved against a tough opponent at home," Head Coach Wilmer Cabrera said after the win. "This is going to give us a boost for what is coming. I don't know what is going to happen but we need to close the year with good intensity, good mentality and every game at home, we have to play at win."

If the Locos are able to replicate that sort of defensive performance again, they will provide their offense with a greater sense of security in the back and allow the attacking players more freedom to create opportunities in front of the Tulsa box. Additionally, the Locos will be boosted by the fact they have never lost a match at ONEOK Field in three visits to the venue.

FC TULSA

Tulsa remain on the hunt for their first postseason appearance since 2021. No doubt their road win against Oakland Roots SC - which snapped a five-game winless streak - boosted their confidence ahead of hosting Locomotive. For Tulsa to jump over the playoff line this weekend, they need to beat El Paso at home and hope Orange County loses its match at Las Vegas Lights FC.

The attacking duo of Diogo Pacheco and Stefan Stojanovic - who combined have eight goals and six assists - are the attacking threat Tulsa will look to help them in their search of a win against El Paso.

United Soccer League Championship Stories from October 5, 2024

