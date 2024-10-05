Preview: FC Tulsa vs. El Paso Locomotive FC

October 5, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

FC Tulsa News Release







FC Tulsa enters the match one point back of the playoff line in the Western Conference, slotting ninth with 34 points (8-11-10).

They face an El Paso Locomotive FC squad which places last in the conference with 25 points (6-16-7), but is unbeaten in five of its last six.

The first 1,000 fans at FC Tulsa's match on Saturday will score an exclusive Roughnecks-inspired T-shirt.

Gates open at 6:30 p.m. with kickoff set for 7:30 p.m.

The giveaway is part of '80s Night, presented by Aizenman Law Group.

FC Tulsa is set to open its final month of regular-season play tonight at 7:30 p.m. CT against El Paso Locomotive FC. The club is hosting '80s Night and will be giving away a Roughnecks-inspired T-shirt to the first 1,000 fans. '80s Night is presented by Aizenman Law Group.

The club will celebrate the Tulsa Roughnecks' historic era, which saw it claim Oklahoma's first and only major professional sports championship - the NASL Championship - in 1983.

FC Tulsa enters play one point back of the playoff line in the Western Conference, slotting ninth with 34 points (8-11-10), while El Paso Locomotive FC is last in the conference with 25 points (6-16-7), but is unbeaten in five of its last six.

WHEN: Saturday, October 5 @ 7:30 p.m. CT

WHERE: ONEOK Field (201 N. Elgin Ave, Tulsa, OK 74120)

WHY: FC Tulsa is set to face El Paso Locomotive FC in what will be a pivotal Western Conference match certain to carry playoff implications.

STORYLINES:

FC Tulsa enters the match on the cusp of playoff seeding after posting a 1-0 victory over Oakland Roots SC in Week 30.

Aaron Bibout fired the match-winning goal in the seventh minute of action, booting a right-footed goal to the top of the net off a back pass from Stefan Stojanovic.

Aaron Bibout became the first FC Tulsa player to score in back-to-back matches since Diogo Pacheco, who fired goals in a pair of matches on June 8 and 19.

FC Tulsa is one point outside of the playoff picture, slotting in ninth with 34 points. A congested line, Phoenix Rising FC (36 points) and Orange County SC (35 points) slot seventh and eighth in the West, while Monterey Bay F.C. and San Antonio FC carry 33 and 31 points, respectively.

FC Tulsa is set to play four of its remaining five regular-season matches at home, landing every Saturday of the month.

UPCOMING MATCH DAY:

FC Tulsa vs. El Paso Locomotive FC

Date: Saturday, October 5 | Time: 7:30 p.m. (CT)

Location: ONEOK Field - Tulsa, Okla.

TV: ESPN+ | Cox Channel 3 | Cox YurView

