An Outmatched Monterey Takes Three Points in Phoenix

Phoenix Rising FC's Darius Johnson in action

Phoenix Rising (9-9-12) dominated the stats sheet but couldn't convert their superiority into a win, falling 2-1 to Monterey Bay despite registering 22 shots and 39 touches in the opposition box. A late goal from Dariusz Formella gave the home side hope, but Monterey's early strikes and a deflection off goalkeeper Rocco Rios Novo proved decisive. The loss marked Rising's third consecutive defeat, despite controlling possession and outpacing their opponents in nearly every metric.

Phoenix Rising started the match strong, with Jearl Margaritha breaking through the defense after taking the ball past a pressing defender. However, just as he prepared to release his shot, it was blocked by a second defender.

Despite Rising controlling play and holding 61 percent possession, Monterey Bay FC countered to score the first goal. Mobi Fehr unleashed a half-chance from the top of the box in the 15th minute that deflected off a defender, wrong-footing Phoenix Rising goalkeeper Rocco Rios Novo and trickling into the net.

Rising continued to pile on the pressure, with efforts from Renzo Zambrano, Darius Johnson, and Tomas Angel. However, things went from bad to worse for Rising when, in the 44th minute, Rios Novo collided with Pierce Gallaway as he attempted to collect a ball that had bounced high in the box. The ball deflected off Rios Novo and into the top corner of the net, allowing Monterey to double their lead.

It was another match where the stats told a different story than the scoreline. With 22 shots, Rising recorded their highest total in a single match this season in the USL Championship, while Monterey Bay managed just eight. Phoenix Rising had 39 touches inside the opposition box, compared to Monterey Bay's 13. Passing accuracy, crosses, corners, possession, and total passes all favored the home side.

In the 84th minute, that positive play finally resulted in a goal. Carlos Azocar, having just entered the match, played a well-weighted ball across the box to Dariusz Formella, who was waiting near the penalty spot and tucked it into the lower corner.

A barrage of shots followed, with Rising maintaining 77 percent possession to close out the match, spending 43 percent of that time in Monterey Bay's final third. But in the end, it didn't matter. The final whistle blew, and Rising found themselves on the wrong end of the scoreline, dropping their third match in a row.

Things don't get easier from here, with Phoenix Rising taking to the road for a midweek matchup against the top point-getters in the Western Conference this season, New Mexico United. The club will then travel to the west coast to finish the week in Oakland.

Scoring:

MB - 15 ¬Â² Mobi Fehr (Morey Doner)

MB - 44 ¬Â² Rocco Ríos Novo (Own Goal)

PHX - 84 ¬Â² Dariusz Formella (Juan Carlos Azócar)

Discipline:

PHX - 25 ¬Â² Renzo Zambrano (Caution)

MB - 61 ¬Â² Carlos Guzmán (Caution)

Lineups:

Phoenix Rising FC - Rocco Ríos Novo, Gabi Torres (45 ¬Â² Pape Mar Boye), Mohamed Traore, Alejandro Fuenmayor, Laurence Wyke (74 ¬Â² Juan Carlos Azócar), Renzo Zambrano, Jearl Margaritha, Rémi Cabral, Charlie Dennis (83 ¬Â² Damien Barker John), Darius Johnson (61 ¬Â² Dariusz Formella), Tomás Ángel (74 ¬Â² Giulio Doratiotto)

Substitutes Not Used - José Hernández, Patrick Rakovsky, Jamison Ping, Skylar Odle

Monterey Bay FC - Carlos Herrera, Carlos Guzmán, Alex Lara, Kai Greene, Morey Doner, Pierce Gallaway, Mobi Fehr, Michael Gonzalez (59 ¬Â² Xavi Gnaulati), Adrian Rebollar, Walmer Martínez, Christian Volesky (80 ¬Â² Anthony Orendain)

Substitutes Not Used - Ryan Dieter, Diego Gutiérrez, Miguel Guerrero-Medina, Antony Siaha, Max Glasser

