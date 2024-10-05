Match Notes (10.05.2024) - Oakland Roots SC vs Memphis FC

October 5, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Match Up: Oakland Roots SC vs Memphis 901 FC

Competition: USL Championship

Date: October 5, 2024

Kick off time: 5:00 PM PT

Weather Forecast: 76 degrees, sunny

Venue: Autozone Park

Location: Memphis, Tennessee

Where to Watch: KTVU Plus, ESPN+

Match Preview:

Johnny Rodriguez leads the team with 10 goals this season and has added 3 assists, marking his highest goal contributions in a single season.

Memo has tied the single-season Roots record for assists, with 7 so far in 2024.

Roots are in the middle of their longest losing streak of the season now at 4 games.

Roots are one loss away from tying the all-time worst losing streak in Club history.

Roots went winless and scoreless in September.

Last Meeting:

August 24, 2024

OAK 1, MEM 1

Last Three Games:

September 29, 2024

OAK 0, TUL 1

September 21, 2024

HFD 2, OAK 0

September 14, 2024

OAK 0, SA 1

Last Starting XI vs FC Tulsa: 4-3-3

GK - Paul Blanchette

D - Memo Diaz

D - Gagi Margvelashvili

D - Naill Logue

D - Justin Rasmussen

M - Rafael Baca

M - Daniel Gomez

M - Camden Riley

F - José Luis Sinisterra

F - Johnny Rodriguez

F - Dom Dwyer

Injuries

None

Discipline

None

