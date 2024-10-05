Match Notes (10.05.2024) - Oakland Roots SC vs Memphis FC
October 5, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Oakland Roots News Release
Match Up: Oakland Roots SC vs Memphis 901 FC
Competition: USL Championship
Date: October 5, 2024
Kick off time: 5:00 PM PT
Weather Forecast: 76 degrees, sunny
Venue: Autozone Park
Location: Memphis, Tennessee
Where to Watch: KTVU Plus, ESPN+
Match Preview:
Johnny Rodriguez leads the team with 10 goals this season and has added 3 assists, marking his highest goal contributions in a single season.
Memo has tied the single-season Roots record for assists, with 7 so far in 2024.
Roots are in the middle of their longest losing streak of the season now at 4 games.
Roots are one loss away from tying the all-time worst losing streak in Club history.
Roots went winless and scoreless in September.
Last Meeting:
August 24, 2024
OAK 1, MEM 1
Last Three Games:
September 29, 2024
OAK 0, TUL 1
September 21, 2024
HFD 2, OAK 0
September 14, 2024
OAK 0, SA 1
Last Starting XI vs FC Tulsa: 4-3-3
GK - Paul Blanchette
D - Memo Diaz
D - Gagi Margvelashvili
D - Naill Logue
D - Justin Rasmussen
M - Rafael Baca
M - Daniel Gomez
M - Camden Riley
F - José Luis Sinisterra
F - Johnny Rodriguez
F - Dom Dwyer
Injuries
None
Discipline
None
