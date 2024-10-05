Clay Holstad, Albert Dikwa Chico and Jojea Kwizera Named to USL Championship Team of the Week

October 5, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

PAWTUCKET, R.I. - Rhode Island FC's Clay Holstad, Albert Dikwa "Chico" and Jojea Kwizera have been named to the USL Championship Team of the Week following their offensive contributions in the club's 3-1 victory at San Antonio FC on Saturday. Holstad joins six other teammates who have received the honor twice this season, while Chico and Kwizera join Stephen Turnbull as the only players to earn three selections.

The Ocean State club's leading scorer came out firing less than a minute into Saturday's match. As forward Noah Fuson received a deep pass from Grant Stoneman, Fuson flicked a header through a pair of defenders to Chico, who was already in the box in prime scoring position. Chico took in the pass and fired it past San Antonio FC goalkeeper Pablo Sisniega for the early 1-0 lead. The Cameroonian striker slotted home the fastest goal in club history, clocking in at 18 seconds. The swift goal was his team-leading ninth of the season.

Chico's impactful contributions continued in the second half when RIFC needed a breakthrough. With the score knotted at 1-1, Chico dribbled across the box before sending a crafty backheel pass to Holstad, who was in excellent position to receive the ball in open space. From the top of the 18-yard-box, Hosltad slotted the ball past a diving Sisniega to give RIFC the go-ahead goal as the Ocean State club never looked back from there.

Kwizera also carried a strong presence throughout the match to make plays, create chances and keep Rhode Island FC on the attack. The Rwandan international held a 70% passing accuracy on 34 completed passes, including 5 of 8 long passes. On the attack, Kwizera created three chances and won two of two aerial duels and one tackle at Toyota Field.

Holstad, Chico, and Kwizera are the 20th, 21st and 22nd Rhode Island FC honorees named to the USL Championship's Team of the Week in 2024:

WEEK DATE NAME HONOR

2 March 19 Clay Holstad Team of the Week

3 March 26 Albert Dikwa Team of the Week

5 April 9 Jackson Lee Team of the Week

6 April 16 Jackson Lee Team of the Week

7 April 23 Khano Smith Coach of the Week

7 April 23 Stephen Turnbull Team of the Week

12 May 28 Koke Vegas Team of the Week

16 June 25 Khano Smith Coach of the Week

16 June 25 Stephen Turnbull Team of the Week

16 June 25 Jojea Kwizera Team of the Week

17 July 2 Jojea Kwizera Team of the Week

18 July 9 Frank Nodarse Team of the Week

18 July 9 Marc Ybarra Team of the Week

19 July 16 Albert Dikwa Team of the Week

20 July 23 Zachary Herivaux Player of the Week

21 July 30 Frank Nodarse Team of the Week

July Aug. 7 Khano Smith Coach of the Month

25 Aug. 27 Koke Vegas Team of the Week

26 Sept. 3 Stephen Turnbull Team of the Week

29 Sept. 24 Noah Fuson Team of the Week

30 Oct. 1 Clay Holstad Team of the Week

30 Oct. 1 Albert Dikwa Team of the Week

30 Oct. 1 Jojea Kwizera Team of the Week

Up next, Rhode Island FC returns home to Beirne Stadium to take on Eastern Conference powerhouse Tampa Bay Rowdies on Saturday, Oct. 5 at 7:30 p.m. as the race for a top four spot in the Eastern Conference table heats up. Tickets to the next home match are available now at rhodeislandfc.com/tickets.

