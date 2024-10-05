Oakland Roots Earn Point in Memphis
October 5, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Oakland Roots News Release
Oakland Roots fell behind early on the road, conceding in just 4 minutes when Memphis 901's Bruno Lapa received a cut-back pass and calmly slotted in the opening goal of the game.
After sustained pressure from Oakland, Memphis found the back of the net, but the goal was ruled offside, keeping the score at 1-0, in favor of the home side.
After a half hour of consistent pressure from Oakland, they finally broke their scoreless streak when Camden Riley found the net to equalize in the 36th minute. The teams went into halftime tied at 1-1, with Oakland having responded well to Memphis' early lead.
Oakland controlled much of the second half, with Justin Rasmussen and Johnny Rodriguez coming close to finding a late winner. Rodriguez hit the post with less than 15 minutes to go, narrowly missing the chance to give his team the lead as Oakland kept up the pressure.
The game ended in a 1-1 tie, with both sides picking up a crucial point as they continue their push for the playoffs.
Roots now return to the East Bay for their second-to-last home match to host Phoenix Rising FC on Saturday, Oct. 12th.
Oakland Roots SC vs Memphis 901 FC
USL Championship | October 5, 2024
Venue: Autozone Park, Memphis, Tennessee
Kickoff: 5:00 PM PT
Weather: 78 degrees, sunny
SCORELINE:
MEM: 1
OAK: 1
SCORING SUMMARY:
MEM: Bruno Lapa 4'
OAK: Camden Riley 36'
DISCIPLINE SUMMARY:
OAK: Rafael Baca 32' (yellow)
MEM: Emerson Hyndman 42' (yellow)
OAK: Baboucarr Njie 45+'' (yellow)
MEM: Alvaro Quezada 63' (yellow)
MEM: Lucas Turci 66' (yellow)
OAK: Dom Dwyer 90+' (yellow)
OAKLAND ROOTS LINEUP: Paul Blanchette, Camden Riley, Neveal Hackshaw, Gagi Margvelashvili, Memo Diaz, Rafael Baca, Daniel Gomez (Irakoze Donasiyano), Baboucarr Njie (Dom Dwyer), José Luis Sinisterra (Justin Rasmussen), Trayvone Reid (Ilya Alekseev), Johnny Rodriguez
Unused subs: Miche-Naider Chéry, Thomas Camier, Timothy Syrel
Shots: 11 | Shots On Goal: 3 | Corner Kicks: 7 | Fouls: 12 | Offside: 7 |
MEMPHIS 901 FC LINEUP: Tyler Deric, Lucas Turci, Alvaro Quezada (Akeem O'Connor-Ward), Oscar Jimenez (Noe Meza), AB Cissoko, Jon Bakero, Bruno Lapa, Luiz Fernando, Zach Duncan (Samuel Careaga), Emerson Hyndman (Dylan Borczak) Leston Paul (Tulu)
Unused subs: Triston Henry, Panos Armenakas,
Shots: 14 | Shots On Goal: 4 | Corner Kicks: 4 | Fouls: 15 | Offside: 7 |
• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...
United Soccer League Championship Stories from October 5, 2024
- Hartford Athletic Lose to Loudoun United FC 2-0 - Hartford Athletic
- FC Tulsa Drops, 1-0, to El Paso Locomotive FC in Game of Inches - FC Tulsa
- El Paso Locomotive FC Pick up Important 1-0 Win at FC Tulsa - El Paso Locomotive FC
- Republic FC Edged by San Antonio FC - Sacramento Republic FC
- Rhode Island FC Wins Third Straight Match, 3-1 Over Tampa Bay Rowdies - Rhode Island FC
- Rowdies Suffer 3-1 Defeat in Rhode Island - Tampa Bay Rowdies
- Jacquesson Hat Trick Fuels Hounds' Romp in Miami - Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC
- LouCity Clinches Players' Shield on Late Equalizer at Indy Eleven - Louisville City FC
- Memphis 901 FC Extends Home Unbeaten Streak with 1-1 Draw to Oakland Roots SC - Memphis 901 FC
- Oakland Roots Earn Point in Memphis - Oakland Roots
- Jacquesson Hat Trick Fuels Hounds Romp in Miami - Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC
- Loudoun United Earns 2-0 Win Over Hartford Athletic - Loudoun United FC
- Battery Draw 2-2 with Detroit, Markanich Sets New Club Goalscoring Record - Charleston Battery
- El Paso Locomotive FC Hit the Road to FC Tulsa - El Paso Locomotive FC
- Match Notes (10.05.2024) - Oakland Roots SC vs Memphis FC - Oakland Roots
- Clay Holstad, Albert Dikwa Chico and Jojea Kwizera Named to USL Championship Team of the Week - Rhode Island FC
- Preview: FC Tulsa vs. El Paso Locomotive FC - FC Tulsa
- NCFC Faces off against Birmingham Legion FC - North Carolina FC
- An Outmatched Monterey Takes Three Points in Phoenix - Phoenix Rising FC
- Monterey Bay Keeps Playoff Hopes Alive with Fiery Win in Phoenix - Monterey Bay FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Oakland Roots Stories
- Oakland Roots Earn Point in Memphis
- Match Notes (10.05.2024) - Oakland Roots SC vs Memphis FC
- Oakland Roots SC Partner with Samuel Merritt University as Official Higher Education Partner
- Oakland Roots and Soul Unveil First Major Mural Project in the Longfellow Neighborhood
- Roots Drop Fourth Straight in 0-1 Loss at Home to FC Tulsa