Oakland Roots Earn Point in Memphis

October 5, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Oakland Roots News Release







Oakland Roots fell behind early on the road, conceding in just 4 minutes when Memphis 901's Bruno Lapa received a cut-back pass and calmly slotted in the opening goal of the game.

After sustained pressure from Oakland, Memphis found the back of the net, but the goal was ruled offside, keeping the score at 1-0, in favor of the home side.

After a half hour of consistent pressure from Oakland, they finally broke their scoreless streak when Camden Riley found the net to equalize in the 36th minute. The teams went into halftime tied at 1-1, with Oakland having responded well to Memphis' early lead.

Oakland controlled much of the second half, with Justin Rasmussen and Johnny Rodriguez coming close to finding a late winner. Rodriguez hit the post with less than 15 minutes to go, narrowly missing the chance to give his team the lead as Oakland kept up the pressure.

The game ended in a 1-1 tie, with both sides picking up a crucial point as they continue their push for the playoffs.

Roots now return to the East Bay for their second-to-last home match to host Phoenix Rising FC on Saturday, Oct. 12th.

Oakland Roots SC vs Memphis 901 FC

USL Championship | October 5, 2024

Venue: Autozone Park, Memphis, Tennessee

Kickoff: 5:00 PM PT

Weather: 78 degrees, sunny

SCORELINE:

MEM: 1

OAK: 1

SCORING SUMMARY:

MEM: Bruno Lapa 4'

OAK: Camden Riley 36'

DISCIPLINE SUMMARY:

OAK: Rafael Baca 32' (yellow)

MEM: Emerson Hyndman 42' (yellow)

OAK: Baboucarr Njie 45+'' (yellow)

MEM: Alvaro Quezada 63' (yellow)

MEM: Lucas Turci 66' (yellow)

OAK: Dom Dwyer 90+' (yellow)

OAKLAND ROOTS LINEUP: Paul Blanchette, Camden Riley, Neveal Hackshaw, Gagi Margvelashvili, Memo Diaz, Rafael Baca, Daniel Gomez (Irakoze Donasiyano), Baboucarr Njie (Dom Dwyer), José Luis Sinisterra (Justin Rasmussen), Trayvone Reid (Ilya Alekseev), Johnny Rodriguez

Unused subs: Miche-Naider Chéry, Thomas Camier, Timothy Syrel

Shots: 11 | Shots On Goal: 3 | Corner Kicks: 7 | Fouls: 12 | Offside: 7 |

MEMPHIS 901 FC LINEUP: Tyler Deric, Lucas Turci, Alvaro Quezada (Akeem O'Connor-Ward), Oscar Jimenez (Noe Meza), AB Cissoko, Jon Bakero, Bruno Lapa, Luiz Fernando, Zach Duncan (Samuel Careaga), Emerson Hyndman (Dylan Borczak) Leston Paul (Tulu)

Unused subs: Triston Henry, Panos Armenakas,

Shots: 14 | Shots On Goal: 4 | Corner Kicks: 4 | Fouls: 15 | Offside: 7 |

