NCFC Faces off against Birmingham Legion FC

October 5, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

North Carolina FC News Release







BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - North Carolina FC is back on the road in Week 31 of the USL Championship regular season, traveling down to Alabama to take on Birmingham Legion FC on Sunday, October 6, at 6 p.m. ET.

NCFC enters the weekend in 10th place in the Eastern Conference standings and two points out of the final playoff position with a 9-11-9 record and 38 points. The Legion head into the weekend in seventh with a 12-12-6 record.

Week 30 saw NCFC fall, 1-0, in El Paso after a penalty kick gave the hosts a late game-winner, but with Loudoun United drawing 1-1 the team remains in striking distance of the final playoff spot in the East.

NCFC and the Legion drew, 1-1, at WakeMed Soccer Park in April, with Rodrigo Da Costa scoring his first goal in an NCFC jersey in the draw. NCFC is 3-3-1 against Birmingham all-time.

The Legion are 2-2-1 in their last five, picking up a 1-1 draw against Pittsburgh in Week 30. Brazilian journeyman Stéfano Pinho has been the main scoring threat for the Legion this season with eight goals, while Dawson MacCartney's six assists is tied for the sixth most in the league.

Following the trip to Birmingham, NCFC returns home for a midweek game against FC Tulsa on Wednesday, October 9.

