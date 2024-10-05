Republic FC Edged by San Antonio FC

October 5, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Sacramento Republic FC News Release







For the first time in five matches, Republic FC fell to Western Conference foe San Antonio FC on the road on Saturday night. Sacramento took an early lead, but San Antonio would equalize with a goal just on the other side of the halftime break before an unfortunate own goal gave the hosts all three points. Despite the loss, other results from the night secured Republic FC its 10th playoff berth in 11 seasons.

For the second straight match, Republic FC got the opening goal quickly as Kieran Phillips found the back of the net in the fourth minute. A cross from Jack Gurr was misplayed by the San Antonio defense and Phillips made them pay, dribbling through defenders to take a shot from the edge of the six yard box. Phillips continues to lead the squad with 11 goals this season and has now scored or assisted in the last six matches.

Fresh off his Team of the Week honor, goalkeeper Danny Vitiello came up with three first half saves to keep the opponent scoreless through the first 45 minutes for the 21st time this season, more than any other team in the league. Republic FC's halftime lead was the first time that San Antonio FC has gone into the break trailing at home in 2024.

San Antonio would equalize on the other side of the half as Carter Manley intercepted a pass and took a right-footed shot from the top of the 18-yard box. The hosts continued to challenge Republic FC's defense with a high, physical pressure until a misplayed clearance created an own goal that gave San Antonio FC the lead in 84th minute.

Republic FC continues to hold onto second place in the Western Conference and will now look to close in on clinching a top four position and hosting rights for a postseason match. Fans can sign up to get priority access to tickets - should the club host a first-round match - at SacRepublicFC.com/Playoffs.

The club will have a short turnaround before hosting Monterey Bay F.C. on Wednesday. Kickoff from Heart Health Park is at 7:00 p.m. and tickets are available now at SacRepublicFC.com/tickets. Teachers and school employees can still claim their free ticket for the match at SacRepublicFC.com/Teachers. The game will also be broadcast live in English and Spanish on Antenna TV 40.2, FOX40.com, and ESPN+.

Game Notes & Milestones

Republic FC has reached the playoffs in 10 of its 11 seasons, including the last three years

Kieran Phillips - 1 goal, led all players with 3 shots on target

Leads the team with 11 USL Championship goals

Has scored or assisted in the last 6 games (4 goals, 2 assists)

Russell Cicerone - eclipsed 10,000 USL Championship regular season minutes

Sacramento Republic FC 1 - 2 San Antonio FC

USL Championship

Toyota Field, San Antonio, Texas

October 5, 2024

Scoring Summary: SAC - Kieran Phillips 4' ; SA - Carter Manley 49', Jared Timmer (own goal) 84'

Misconduct Summary: SAC - Cristian Parano (caution) 12', Jared Timmer (caution) 22', Trevor Amann (caution) 68'; SA - Nelson Blanco (caution) 78'

Sacramento Republic FC: Danny Vitiello, Lee Desmond (C), Jared Timmer, Conor Donovan, Aldair Sanchez, Jack Gurr (Harvey Neville 86'), Luis Felipe, Nick Ross, Cristian Parano (Damia Viader 45'), Kieran Phillips (Trevor Amann 67'), Russell Cicerone (Blake Willey 86')

Unused substitutes: Jared Mazzola, Chibi Ukaegbu, Rafael Jauregui

Stats: Shots: 10, Shots on Goal: 4, Saves: 2, Fouls: 13, Corner Kicks: 5, Offsides: 1

San Antonio FC: Pablo Sisniega, Mitchell Taintor (C), Kendall Burks (Trova Boni 45'), Carter Manley, Nelson Blanco, Rece Buckmaster, (Shannon Gomez 68') Jorge Hernandez, Bura, Luke Haakenson (Sofiane Djeffal 45'), Juan Agudelo (Hugo Mbongue 80'), Luis Solignac

Unused Substitutes: Jake LaCava, Richard Sanchez, Jesus Brigido

Stats: Shots: 17, Shots on Goal: 4, Saves: 3, Fouls: 20, Corner Kicks: 3, Offsides: 5

