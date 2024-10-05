FC Tulsa Drops, 1-0, to El Paso Locomotive FC in Game of Inches

October 5, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

TULSA - It was a game of inches on Saturday as FC Tulsa fell to El Paso Locomotive FC, 1-0, off of a match-winner that narrowly crossed the goal line.

El Paso Locomotive FC notched the game-winner in the 19th minute after a Robert Coronado shot attempt - which came from a penalty kick - was stopped after passing the goal line.

With the result, head coach Mario Sanchez and FC Tulsa close the week with 34 points (8-12-10) while El Paso Locomotive FC improved to 28 points (7-16-7). FC Tulsa currently remains in ninth in the conference while El Paso Locomotive keeps its playoff hopes alive carrying 28 points (7-16-7).

Forward Aaron Bibout - who entered the match with two straight scoring matches - pitched an active open for FC Tulsa, firing a shot on target in the first minute. However, the shot was saved in the bottom right of the goal.

The save sparked a change in pace, as El Paso Locomotive FC took control of the possession battle with two-thirds of possession through 15 minutes. The stint peaked in the 12th minute as goalkeeper Johan Peñaranda and FC Tulsa led a three-save effort, with Peñaranda making a diving save to the left corner, Owen Damm blocking a shot at the center of the box and Lucas Stauffer of El Paso ringing the top crossbar on the final attempt.

The visitors continued their bolt to the box and found daylight in the 18th minute as they were awarded a penalty kick off of a Patrick Seagrist handball. Peñaranda saved the low-rising attempt from Amaury Escoto and kicked out a second attempt from Robert Coronado, however, the attempt crossed the goal line - marking the match-opening goal.

El Paso Locomotive FC found the top crossbar again from Escoto in the 42nd minute, marking the last of its eight shot attempts in the half.

Stefan Stojanovic nearly knotted up play in the 50th minute, producing a 1-on-1 in transition, but missed to the right of the goal. Milo Yosef also created a transition opportunity in the 61st minute but had to exit play after planting awkwardly on the attack.

FC Tulsa went down a man nine minutes later as Bradley Bourgeois collected his second yellow card of the match - resulting in the home club carrying 10 players in the 70th minute.

The home club generated multiple chances down the stretch, producing five shots with three on target in the closing 10 minutes - but could not find the net.

FC Tulsa heads into Week 31 with two matchups, starting Wednesday, October 9, at North Carolina FC. The team then returns home for its final three regular season matches, all on Saturdays, starting with New Mexico United on October 12 at 7:30 p.m. CT. For tickets visit, fctulsa.com/tickets.

Goals - 19' ELP - R. Coronado

Cards - 3' ELP - T. Alfaro

20' TUL - M. Sanchez (Coach)

33' TUL - B. Bourgeois

43' TUL - N. Dollenmayer

45' TUL - B. Diallo

56' ELP - A. Moreno

57' ELP - A. Escoto

59' TUL - A. Souahy

70' TUL - B. Bourgeois

78' TUL - H. St Clair

97' TUL - A. Bibout

Lineups -

TUL: Johan Peñaranda, Patrick Seagrist, Bradley Bourgeois, Alexis Souahy, Owen Damm, Harvey St Clair, Andrew Booth, Milo Yosef, Stefan Stojanovic, Boubacar Diallo, Aaron Bibout (Subs Used: Arthur Rogers, Alex Dalou, Santiago Sanchez, Diogo Pacheco, Faysal Bettache)

ELP: Jahmali Waite, Noah Dollenmayer, Tony Alfaro, Arturo Ortíz, Ricky Ruiz, Francisco Nevárez, Robert Coronado, Lucas Stauffer, Amando Moreno, Eric Calvillo, Amaury Escoto (Subs Used: Wahab Ackwei, Joaquin Rivas, Miles Lyons, Tumi Moshobane, Bolu Akinyode)

