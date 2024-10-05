Loudoun United Earns 2-0 Win Over Hartford Athletic

October 5, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Loudoun United FC News Release







Loudoun United's road record improves to 3-7-5 following a 2-0 win against Hartford Athletic at Trinity Health Stadium. A slow back-and-forth first half between Hartford and Loudoun had just two shots on target between the two clubs. Loudoun's best chances in the first half came in the 26th minute off a Zach Ryan shot from outside the 18-yard box and in the 39th minute from a volley by Keegan Tingey; both shots went just wide of the Hartford goal. Hartford found their best chance in the 41st minute following a breakaway by Dieng. Loudoun goalkeeper Hugo Fauroux came up big on the play to make the save and keep things level at 0-0 going into halftime.

After a chippy start to the second half, Hartford defender Beverly Makangila received a yellow card in the 74th minute for a handball inside the Hartford box, leading to a Loudoun penalty kick. Loudoun's Keegan Tingey buried the penalty kick with ease and opened the scoring with his first goal of the season. Less than ten minutes later, Loudoun's Abdellatif Aboukoura played a beautiful through-ball to Wesley Leggett who struck a strong left-footed shot past the Hartford goalkeeper in the 83rd minute of play. The eighth goal by Leggett this season gave Loudoun a two-goal lead and helped the Red-And-White secure a massive three points on the road.

Thoughts from the Team

Head Coach Ryan Martin on securing three points at Hartford:

"Our guys really stepped up to the plate and got it done. When you see the resiliency and the lessons they have learned across the year come into play, it speaks tremendously of the character of this group."

Jake Erlandson on the road to securing a spot in the playoffs:

"We are taking it one game at a time; our goal is to win out the rest of the season. It's a big ask but this group is ready for it, we have seen a lot of adversity and have been playing good soccer. It's just a matter of believing."

Team News

Keegan Tingey scored his first goal of the season for LUFC off the 74' PK.

