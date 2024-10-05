Hartford Athletic Lose to Loudoun United FC 2-0
October 5, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Hartford Athletic News Release
Hartford's 30th match of the regular season saw Athletic face Loudoun United FC for eighth place in the East. The first half was tightly contested, with the score being 0-0 after two minutes of first-half stoppage time. Hartford's best look came in the 41st minute in a three-on-two transition attack for Hartford as Mamadou Dieng had his shot inside the box blocked by Hugo Fauroux.
The second half exhibited the same physical play as the first half, with all five yellow cards occurring in the second forty-five. Loudoun United FC took a 1-0 lead in the 74th minute after a Beverly Makangila handball led to a penalty kick goal by Keegan Tingey on his first goal of the season. Loudoun secured the victory in the 84th minute after Wesley Leggett put them up 2-0.
The loss moves Hartford four points out of the final spot in the playoffs. Hartford host North Carolina FC next Saturday, October 12th at Trinity Health Stadium, kicking off at 7:30 PM.
Fast Stats:
Shots (On-Target): Hartford 11 (3) Loudoun 8 (4)
Corners: Hartford 6 Loudoun 1
Fouls: Hartford 12 Loudoun 17
Offsides: Hartford 1 Loudoun 0
Possession: Hartford 47.8% Loudoun 52.2%
Passing Accuracy: Hartford 80.8% Loudoun 84.8%
Saves: Hartford 2 Loudoun 3
SCORING SUMMARY:
Hartford: None
Loudoun:
Keegan Tingey 74'
Wesley Legette 84' (Assist: Abdellatif Aboukoura)
DISCIPLINARY SUMMARY
Hartford:
73' - Makangila (Yellow)
77' - Vancaeyezeele (Yellow)
Loudoun:
50' - Leerman (Yellow)
57' - Valot (Yellow)
90' - Leggett (Yellow)
HARTFORD ATHLETIC STARTING LINEUP
40 (GK) Renan Ribeiro, 5 (DF) Triston Hodge, 24 (DF) Michael DeShields (Boudadi, 84'); 6 (MF) Beverly Makangila (Berrera, 75'); 23 (MF) Thomas Vancaeyezeele, 29 (MF) Emmanuel Samadia (Edwards, 75'); 94 (MF) Marlon Hairston, 7 (FW) Marcus Epps, 11 (FW) Michee Ngalina, 33 (FW) Mamadou Dieng, 15 (DF) Joseph Farrell
LOUDOUN UNITED FC STARTING LINEUP
23 (GK) Hugo Fauroux, 2 (DF) Keegan Hughes, 3 (DF) Keegan Tingey, 4 (MF) Thomas McCabe, 5 (FW) Yanis Leerman, 6 (FW) Kwame Awuak, 8 (MF) Florian Valot (ElMedkhar, 88'); 15 (FW) Riley Bidois (Aboukoura, 67'), 24 (DF) Jacob Erlandson (Dambrot, 88'); 44 (MF) Isaiah Johnston (Skundrich, 79'), 14 (FW) Zach Ryan (Leggett, 67')
