El Paso Locomotive FC Pick up Important 1-0 Win at FC Tulsa

October 5, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

El Paso Locomotive FC News Release







TULSA, Okla. - In a gritty contest against FC Tulsa, El Paso Locomotive FC held strong to come away with an important 1-0 win to keep itself in playoff contention and further close the points gap in the Western Conference standings. With the victory, the Locos record consecutive wins for the first time this season and remain undefeated at Tulsa's ONEOK Field in four matches played.

The Locos would then lockdown defensively for the rest of the match to prevent Tulsa's attack from finding the back of the net, combining for a total of 26 clearances, 11 interceptions and 11 won tackles with goalkeeper Jahmali Waite making four crucial saves to secure an El Paso win.

Now, the Locos face a quick turnaround as they prepare to host bitter rival San Antonio FC match on Wednesday, October 9. The match will kickoff on ESPN+, as well as KVIA.com and the KVIA News App, at 7 p.m. MT. Tickets for the match can be purchased at eplocomotivefc.com/tickets.

NOTES

With their win at Tulsa, El Paso maintain its undefeated record at ONEOK Field (3-0-1).

El Paso recorded back-to-back wins for the first time this season.

Robert Coronado bagged his second goal of the season.

FORECAST: 86ºF, sunny

ATTENDANCE: 2,902

SCORING SUMMARY

ELP - Robert Coronado 20 ¬Â²

TUL - N/A

LINEUPS

ELP - (4-2-3-1) Jahmali Waite, Noah Dollenmayer (Wahab Ackwei 45 ¬Â²), Tony Alfaro, Arturo Ortiz-C, Lucas Stauffer (Miles Lyons 90+8 ¬Â²), Robert Coronado, Javier Nevarez (Bolu Akinyode 84 ¬Â²), Eric Calvillo, Ricky Ruiz, Amando Moreno (Tumi Moshobane 76 ¬Â²), Amaury Escoto (Joaquin Rivas 84 ¬Â²)

Subs Not Used: Ramon Pasquel, Andy Cabrera

TUL - (4-2-3-1) Johan Peñaranda, Patrick Seagrist, Alexis Souahy, Bradley Bourgeois, Owen Damm (Santiago Sanchez 79 ¬Â²), Boubacar Diallo (Faysal Bettache 60 ¬Â²), Andrew Booth, Harvey St. Clair (Arthur Rogers 79 ¬Â²), Aaron Bibout, Milo Yosef (Diogo Pachecho 66 ¬Â²), Stefan Stojanovic

Subs Not Used: Rashid Tetteh, Alexander Dalou, Joey Roggeveen, Sebastian Sanchez

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY

ELP - Tony Alfaro (Yellow) 4 ¬Â², Noah Dollenmayer (Yellow) 44 ¬Â², Amando Moreno (Yellow) 57 ¬Â², Amaury Escoto (Yellow) 58 ¬Â²

TUL - Bradely Bourgeois (Yellow) 34 ¬Â², Boubacar Diallo (Yellow) 45 ¬Â², Alexis Souhay (Yellow) 60 ¬Â², Bradley Bourgeois (Yellow) 71 ¬Â², Harvey St. Clair (Yellow) 79 ¬Â², Aaron Bibout (Yellow) 90+7 ¬Â²

MATCH STATS: ELP | TUL

GOALS: 1|0

ASSISTS: 0|0

POSSESSION: 51|49

SHOTS: 20|16

SHOTS ON GOAL: 5|4

SAVES: 4|4

FOULS: 13|18

OFFSIDES: 1|4

CORNERS: 5|10

UP NEXT: El Paso Locomotive FC return to Southwest University Park on Wednesday, October 9, hosting San Antonio FC for an intense Texas derby! The Locos will celebrate beloved mascot, Ozzy, for Ozzy's Birthday and will give out free Ozzy blankets to the first 1,500 fans through the gates when they open at 6 p.m. MT. The match - also available to watch on ESPN+ and KVIA.com and the KVIA News App - will kick off at 7 p.m. MT!

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...





United Soccer League Championship Stories from October 5, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.