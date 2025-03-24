Takeaways from Roots' Home Opener vs San Antonio FC

Roots have yet to find their footing in the USL Championship this season. Following a 1-2 loss to visiting San Antonio FC on Saturday night, Oakland is 0-0-3 to start the year. But despite the results on the field, Roots can take solace in one thing at least: the magic of Oakland is on their side. Before Oakland hosts Las Vegas Lights FC in the second fixture of a three game homestand this Saturday, March 29, we look back on the historic home opener to draw some conclusions.

The Town Showed Out

The Oakland Coliseum is no stranger to historic moments, and on Saturday night it hosted one more. Welcoming Roots back to The Town were 26,575 fans who wore their passion on their sleeves for ninety straight minutes. The attendance figure represented a four-fold increase in the club's previous attendance record of 6,408 and was one of the highest in USL history.

"What an amazing atmosphere," said Head Coach Gavin Glinton following the match. "Our crowd - and we've talked about it - is the best in the world. And tonight, they came out and really showed it."

Justin Rasmussen Wants to Ride His Bicycle

Before Saturday night, visiting San Antonio FC had yet to allow a single goal in 2025. It took Roots only seven minutes to shatter that streak - and in world-class fashion nonetheless. Following a corner kick from Panos Armenakas, the ball popped up to Rasmussen who said instincts took over as he took to the skies to ripple the net with a gorgeous bicycle kick. It's only fitting that one of Roots' all-time great goals came in front of a sold-out crowd in their first contest at the Coliseum, adding yet another entry to the venue's catalog of iconic moments.

Promising Defensive Trend

While Oakland has yet to reach the ninety-minute mark holding a lead, the team is trending in the right direction. San Antonio has been known for their stout defense, and breaking them down for their first allowed goal of the season is an achievement in its own right. But the defensive side of the ball has been improving for Roots as well. The squad allowed four goals in their season debut, three in week two, and only two on Saturday - it stands to reason that wins are on the way in short order.

