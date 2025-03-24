Phoenix Rising Launches National Scouting Department

March 24, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Phoenix Rising FC News Release







PHOENIX - Phoenix Rising FC is proud to announce the launch of its National Scouting Department, an initiative aimed at revolutionizing soccer scouting across the United States. This program will establish a nationwide network dedicated to talent identification and player analysis, expanding the club's ability to scout emerging talent across previously overlooked leagues.

The Phoenix Rising FC Scouting Department offers a unique educational and professional development opportunity for aspiring scouts, providing a clear pathway into professional soccer where few have existed before. Participants will receive specialized training, gain hands-on experience in player evaluation, and build valuable industry connections-all while playing a crucial role in identifying the club's future talent.

"This program is more than just scouting-it's a pathway into professional sports where opportunities like this are rare," said Phoenix Rising Sporting Director Brandon McCarthy. "At Phoenix Rising, we take pride in developing not just players, but also the staff who make this club thrive. Just as we've seen players come through our system and move on to top leagues, we've watched front office members gain invaluable experience here and take their talents to the next level. This scouting department embodies that same commitment to growth. These scouts will play a crucial role in identifying talent for our first team, directly impacting our success on the field while gaining the tools to carve out their own futures in professional soccer."

As volunteer scouts, participants will analyze matches from assigned leagues, identify standout players, and contribute to the club's scouting database. Scouts will receive access to WyScout, a leading match analysis platform, along with ongoing training and mentorship from Phoenix Rising's new Director of Scouting, Gabriel Glavan, Chief Scout Jordan Florit, and other experienced professionals. This initiative will allow Phoenix Rising to evaluate leagues that would have otherwise gone unscouted and identify players who have historically been overlooked, creating new opportunities for talent across the globe.

"I am thrilled to bring this scouting approach to American soccer and to Phoenix Rising," said Glavan. "Throughout my career, I have seen how a well-structured scouting network can uncover undervalued talent. This program will not only help Rising identify top prospects for the first team but also provide aspiring scouts with a direct pathway into the professional game. With this initiative, we are taking a major step forward in how talent is discovered and developed in the U.S."

ABOUT GABRIEL GLAVAN

Gabriel Glavan is a respected football scouting and analysis expert who has played a pivotal role in developing modern scouting structures across European football. Transitioning from a football enthusiast to a sporting director, Glavan has built and led scouting departments at multiple clubs, including FC Voluntari and AFC UTA Arad, overseeing teams of 20 to 40 scouts. His scouting approach was instrumental in helping Dinamo Bucharest overcome financial challenges and secure promotion to Romania's top division.

Beyond his club experience, Glavan has served as a Video and Performance Analyst for Romania's U21 national team and is a UEFA B, A, and PRO License lecturer, shaping the next generation of analysts and scouts. With extensive qualifications in professional scouting, video analysis, and sports management, Glavan continues to influence football scouting at the highest levels.

KEY RESPONSIBILITIES

- Match Analysis - Watching and evaluating matches, submitting insights and reports.

- Player Evaluation - Identifying potential prospects based on club-defined criteria.

- Collaboration & Learning - Engaging in educational sessions and discussions with Phoenix Rising staff and guest speakers from the global football industry.

- Field Scouting (Optional) - Attending live matches in local areas for further player assessment.

ELIGIBILITY REQUIREMENTS

- Must be at least 18 years old and reside in the United States.

- Must be able to dedicate approximately 10 hours per week to match analysis.

- Must be motivated to learn, with an ability to observe and document player performance.

HOW TO APPLY

Phoenix Rising FC encourages all soccer and scouting enthusiasts to apply. No formal experience is required-just a commitment to learning and contributing to the club's talent identification efforts.

To apply and learn more about the program, visit risingscout.com.

