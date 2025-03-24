Lexington SC Battles to 1-1 Draw against Indy Eleven in Intense Matchup

March 24, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

LEXINGTON, KY - Fans at Lexington SC Stadium enjoyed a taste of spring with sunny skies and warm temperatures, setting the stage for a fiery clash against Indy Eleven.

Lexington SC came out strong, firing multiple shots and earning two corner kicks within the first 15 minutes while dominating possession in the first half.

A bloody collision in the 22nd minute led to a foul on Indy Eleven's #19 Edward Kizza, sending Lexington SC's #6 Joe Hafferty to the training room. Tensions continued to rise with a series of yellow cards-Lexington's #28 Jack Beer received one in the 28th minute, followed by #3 Sofiane Djeffal in the 36th. Indy Eleven's #41 was booked just before halftime, and despite a promising free kick opportunity, Lexington was unable to capitalize, leaving the score 0-0 at the break.

Both teams entered the second half eager to break the deadlock. In the 59th minute, Indy Eleven's #27 Bruno Redon found the back of the net, giving the visitors the lead. Moments later, Lexington's #5 Kendall Burks was shown a yellow card as the intensity on the pitch continued to escalate.

Lexington goalkeeper #1 Logan Ketterer made a crucial save in the 70th minute, denying a fast break from Indy Eleven's #99 Maalique Foster. With over 4,000 fans on their feet, the Greens pressed forward, and in the 79th minute, #11 Marcus Epps broke through the defense to score the equalizer.

"We are a group that believes in ourselves and what we're doing," Epps said post-match. "As long as we stick to our standard, the goal will come, and the results will follow."

Despite a strong push in stoppage time, Lexington SC was unable to secure the game-winner. The match ended in a 1-1 draw, leaving the club in fourth place in the USL Championship standings.

Head Coach Terry Boss reflected on the result: "I think the guys are proud of the way they played. There's a deep belief and confidence in this group. But there's also disappointment. The standard is to be at the top of the table, to win every home game. We left two points on the field tonight, and that hurts."

Lexington SC will look to return to winning ways on March 29, when they host San Antonio FC at 7:00 p.m. at Lexington SC Stadium.

