Eight Republic FC Players Selected to U.S. Soccer Talent ID Center

March 24, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Sacramento Republic FC News Release







Republic FC's development academy continues to help the region's young players develop their skills on and off the pitch. Just last week, four players from Republic FC's U19 squad were signed to USL Academy contracts adding to the over 40 players who've been invited to join the first team. And during the weekend, eight young players had the opportunity to show their skill at the U.S. Soccer a Talent ID Center in Orinda, California.

2010 (U15)

Evin Galvan

David Quintanilla

Jahkarie Webb

2011 (U14)

Jesus Esparza

Raul Garcia

Bryson Lopez

Troy Raneses

Jayden Staines

U.S. Soccer Talent ID Centers (IDCs) serve as an opportunity for the country's top talents to train and play games under the direction of U.S. Soccer Talent Identification Managers and are designed to evaluate players for Youth National Team rosters.

This is the second selection in the last two months for the U14 players. All five were invited to participate in a mini ID Camp at the Chula Vista Elite Training Center in March. Galvan, Quintanilla, and Webb were among a group of 10 Republic FC players selected to a Talent ID Center in November 2024.

Republic FC academy players continue to earn youth national team program selections. Since the launch of the club's Youth Academy in 2015, over 65 players have been selected to represent their respective nations on the international stage, showcase their talents in Youth National Team camps, or be invited to U.S. YNT Regional ID Center sessions alongside other top youth players. Last December, U17 goalkeeper was selected to Nicaragua's U17 Boys National Team for the Concacaf U17 qualifiers, where the team went undefeated.

