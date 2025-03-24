El Paso Locomotive FC First Team and Academy to Host Futures ID Camp on April 7
March 24, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
El Paso Locomotive FC News Release
EL PASO, Texas - EL Paso Locomotive FC announced today that it is hosting a Futures ID Camp on April 7 from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at the Sunland Park Sports Complex in a collaborative effort between the U20 Academy and First Team.
This camp provides an opportunity for players born between 2004 and 2009 to be evaluated by a USL Championship team and their U20 Academy squad. Registration is $50 per player with select participants invited to a second camp session on April 14.
"It is exciting to see that we are able to create an event that works for both our USL Championship team and our U20 USL Academy League team," Academy Director Ivan Militar said. "This event is unique because we are looking for young, high-level and ambitious players to take the next step in their careers. We all know that the local talent market is a hotbed for potential players, and now, we will have the opportunity to look even closer. We want to emphasize that we take this event very seriously, and bringing first team staff to observe the event alongside the U20 USL Academy team staff symbolizes that."
