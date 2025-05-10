San Antonio FC vs. Oakland Roots SC - Game Highlights

May 10, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

San Antonio FC YouTube Video







Peter Wilson scored the game-winner with six minutes to play as Oakland Roots SC took a 2-1 victory against San Antonio FC at Toyota Field, giving Roots its first win against SAFC in its history after Jose Sinisterra's penalty kick had cancelled out an early goal by San Antonio's Jorge Hernández.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from May 10, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.