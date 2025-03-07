San Antonio FC Announces Juan Carlos Garcia as Head of Sports Performance
March 7, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
San Antonio FC News Release
SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio FC today announced the club has appointed Juan Carlos Garcia as Head of Sports Performance.
Garcia joins an experienced technical staff at SAFC after working most recently with the Bolivian Football Federation as the head coach for the U13 to U16 teams and an assistant coach for the U20 team from 2023-24.
As an assistant coach, Garcia has led fitness and performance programs for the Dominican Republic senior national team (2023), as well as Colombian sides America de Cali (2015) and CD Millonarios (2009). He further assisted the Dominican Republic U20 team for the 2023 U20 FIFA World Cup, United States U17 national team in its prep camp for World Cup qualifiers in 2022. The Colombia native also has head coaching experience with the Dominican Republic U15 team and CD Millonarios U17, U20 and reserve squads.
Garcia's training and education includes a bachelor's degree in physical education and exercise science and a master's degree in high performance in team sports. He holds his USSF 'A' coaching license, as well as UEFA and CONMEBOL Pro licenses in addition to his strength and conditioning specialist certification.
SAFC will open the 2025 USL Championship regular season against Monterey Bay F.C. on Saturday, March 8 at Toyota Field. The 10th anniversary season is presented by Toyota.
