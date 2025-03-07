Game Information and Match Notes - SAFC vs. Monterey Bay F.C. 3/8/25

March 7, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

At a glance...

Dawn of a New Decade: San Antonio FC enters 2025 celebrating its 10th anniversary season. Founded in January 2016, SAFC has went on to make five USL Championship playoffs, including four straight appearances from 2020-23. The 2022 season marked the first league title and Players' Shield for the club. San Antonio won both the Copa Tejas shield and trophy over its in-state rivals back-to-back in 2022 and 2023 and has produced 11 All-League selections in its first nine seasons.

Home Sweet Home: SAFC is undefeated all-time in home openers. In nine seasons, San Antonio is 6-0-3 in its first match at Toyota Field, outscoring opponents 21-7 with five clean sheets.

New Man in Charge: This season marks the first under new head coach Carlos Llamosa, who was announced as the third coach in SAFC history last December. Llamosa brings 14 years of professional coaching experience as an assistant across multiple divisions. Prior to his coaching career, Llamosa played 18 seasons professionally in the U.S. and Colombia.

A Solid Core: SAFC's roster features 10 returnees from its 2024 campaign, including three of the top four leaders in minutes on the squad, while adding 13 newcomers to the roster in the offseason. Additionally, the returners include SAFC's top scorer from last season and two All-League selections and collectively accounted for nine appearances on the USL Championship Team of the Week.

What they had to say:

Head Coach Carlos Llamosa

(On what has impressed him about the team so far ...)

"The hard work, the commitment of the guys, you know, they're working hard. They look like a family on and off the field, so that's something I like. We have to be united too. Whatever we reflect outside the field is going to reflect on the field."

(On playing in front of a possible sellout crowd Saturday...)

"Well, the energy has to be there from us. I know for sure, I've been here in the past on the visitor bench, and I know what San Antonio fans bring to this field, to this stadium, so now, us as a team, we have to bring that energy to our fans, you know, make sure we're in sync on the field and in the stands."

USL Championship Match #1 - San Antonio FC vs. Monterey Bay F.C.

Date: Saturday, March 8, 2025

Kickoff: 7:30 p.m. CT

Stadium : Toyota Field, San Antonio, TX

Where to Watch : ESPN+

Stats : USL Match Center

San Antonio FC: 0-0-0 (0 pts)

Monterey Bay F.C.: 0-0-0 (0 pts)

All-time Series : San Antonio is undefeated against Monterey Bay all-time at 5-0-1. SAFC took both meetings over the visitors last season, winning 2-1 in March and 1-0 in September.

