Monterey Bay Kicks off 2025 Campaign in San Antonio

March 7, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Monterey Bay FC News Release







SAN ANTONIO, Texas - Monterey Bay FC (0-0-0, 0 points) officially embarks on its fourth campaign with a trip to Alamo City for a 5:30 p.m. PT kickoff on Saturday against San Antonio FC (0-0-0, 0 points) at Toyota Field in Week 1 of the 2025 USL Championship regular season. Live streaming of the match will be available on ESPN+.

With 14 new faces joining 10 returners on the roster, Monterey Bay FC enters the 2025 season with a fresh identity. Add onto that a revamped coaching staff and new kits, and the redefined squad signals a whole new era for the Crisp-and-Kelp. First up on the agenda; make an early statement in the season opener. Following a promising preseason, Monterey Bay is eager to translate its refreshed energy into a strong first impression as the club officially opens this new chapter on Saturday.

Monterey Bay FC impressed in preseason action, finishing unbeaten at home while offering glimpses of a potentially exciting and well-rounded attack. New signings Ilijah Paul and Adam Larsson were particularly sharp in front of goal, leading the team with five and four goals, respectively. Goals were especially difficult to come by last season, but the duo's preseason form suggests a more potent attack in 2025.

Also among the club's offseason additions is 23-year-old midfielder Ethan Bryant, the 2022 USL League One Young Player of the Year. For him - a San Antonio, Texas native - the season opener carries added significance. In addition to playing in front of his family and friends, San Antonio FC's first-ever academy product is set to face his former club for the first time in his career.

"When I saw we played in San Antonio for the season opener I was immediately pumped," said Bryant. "I'm excited to return to Toyota Field as I have some great memories in that stadium, and I'm excited to make some more on Saturday night. It will be very special to have my family and friends there. I've been looking forward to this since the schedule was announced."

Between Monterey Bay FC and San Antonio FC, the Texas side currently owns the edge in the matchup with a 5-0-1 record in the all-time head-to-head, including a 2-0-1 mark at Toyota Field. Despite the history of previous meetings between the sides, both clubs will enter this contest looking a bit different as San Antonio also missed the playoffs last season and subsequently made several changes of their own. On Saturday, the refreshed Crisp-and-Kelp will look to secure their first victory in the series.

"The team is feeling great. We've had a very positive preseason and have seen growth from week to week," Bryant continued. "I know everyone is excited to showcase everything this Saturday in a great environment to play. Preseason has been about building our identity and working on ourselves, but Saturday and every game forward, our only focus is winning the game."

San Antonio FC vs. Monterey Bay FC

Venue: Toyota Field; San Antonio, Texas

Date: Saturday, March 8, 2025; 5:30 p.m. PT

Weather: Clear and 68°F

2025 Records

San Antonio FC (0-0-0, 0 pts, T-1st West); Monterey Bay FC (0-0-0, 0 pts, T-1st West)

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...





United Soccer League Championship Stories from March 7, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.