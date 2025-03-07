Lexington Sporting Club Signs Midfielder Jack Beer to 25-Day Contract

March 7, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Lexington Sporting Club News Release







LEXINGTON, KY - Lexington Sporting Club has announced the signing of midfielder Jack Beer to a 25-day contract, adding depth and creativity to the squad during the USL Championship season.

Beer most recently played for Mérida AD in Spain's Segunda Federación (third tier), gaining valuable international experience. Before that, he competed for New York City FC II in MLS NEXT Pro, where he showcased his technical ability and playmaking skills. A former standout at Georgetown University, Beer played a key role in the Hoyas' 2019 NCAA National Championship victory, demonstrating a high soccer IQ and strong midfield presence.

Beer is available for selection immediately and could feature in Lexington's upcoming fixtures as the club continues its push in the USL Championship.

