Lexington Sporting Club Signs Midfielder Jack Beer to 25-Day Contract
March 7, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Lexington Sporting Club News Release
LEXINGTON, KY - Lexington Sporting Club has announced the signing of midfielder Jack Beer to a 25-day contract, adding depth and creativity to the squad during the USL Championship season.
Beer most recently played for Mérida AD in Spain's Segunda Federación (third tier), gaining valuable international experience. Before that, he competed for New York City FC II in MLS NEXT Pro, where he showcased his technical ability and playmaking skills. A former standout at Georgetown University, Beer played a key role in the Hoyas' 2019 NCAA National Championship victory, demonstrating a high soccer IQ and strong midfield presence.
Beer is available for selection immediately and could feature in Lexington's upcoming fixtures as the club continues its push in the USL Championship.
Lexington SC's USL Championship season tickets are on sale now! If you are interested in ticketing opportunities, please call (859) 201-3932 or visit www.lexsporting.com/tickets.
For more information about Lexington Sporting Club and its upcoming initiatives, please visit www.lexsporting.com.
• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...
United Soccer League Championship Stories from March 7, 2025
- Lexington Sporting Club Signs Midfielder Jack Beer to 25-Day Contract - Lexington Sporting Club
- North Carolina FC Inks Two NCFC Youth Standouts to Academy Contracts - North Carolina FC
- San Antonio FC Announces Juan Carlos Garcia as Head of Sports Performance - San Antonio FC
- Oakland Roots SC Announces the Resigning of Three More Academy Contract Players - Oakland Roots
- Hartford Opens Season on the Road against New Championship Arrival Lexington - Hartford Athletic
- Legion FC Kicks off 2025 against Loudoun United FC - Birmingham Legion FC
- Monterey Bay Kicks off 2025 Campaign in San Antonio - Monterey Bay FC
- Oakland Roots SC Announces the Resigning of Four Academy Contract Players - Oakland Roots
- FC Tulsa Inks Midfielder Marcos Cerato After Decade-Long Career in Brazil - FC Tulsa
- Game Notes/Match Preview for March 8 - El Paso Locomotive FC
- Oakland Roots at Orange County SC Match Preview 3/8/2025 - Oakland Roots
- Phoenix Rising Inks Five Academy Players to USL Academy Contracts - Phoenix Rising FC
- Rowdies Open Season in Las Vegas - Tampa Bay Rowdies
- Loudoun United Football Club Announce Signing of Midfielder Benjamin Mines - Loudoun United FC
- Hartford Athletic Re-Sign Kauan Ribeiro and Justin DiCarlo to USL Academy Contracts - Hartford Athletic
- FC Tulsa Names Leandro Spinola Sports Science Director, Destiny Lalaguna Head Athletic Trainer - FC Tulsa
- Rhode Island FC Signs Clay Holstad, Karifa Yao, and Frank Nodarse to Multi-Year Contract Extensions - Rhode Island FC
- Miami FC Names FanDuel Sports Network 2025 Broadcast Partner - Miami FC
- What to Watch for as LouCity Opens 2025 Season at Charleston - Louisville City FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Lexington Sporting Club Stories
- Lexington Sporting Club Signs Midfielder Jack Beer to 25-Day Contract
- Lexington Sporting Club Signs Defender Gaël Gibert to USL Championship Squad
- Lexington Sporting Club Signs Jamaican International Forward Cory Burke
- 15-Minute Lapse Sees LSC Women Fall Short at Fort Lauderdale United FC
- Lexington Sporting Club Announces Clark's Pump-N-Shop as Official Partner