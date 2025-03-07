Game Notes/Match Preview for March 8

March 7, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

KEY STORYLINES

A lot of player movement highlighted the offseason for the Locos as 17 players from last season are no longer with the squad, including fan favorites Eder Borrelli and Yuma who both announced their retirement. So far, 12 new players have been acquired for the upcoming season ranging from long-tenured USL veterans to local youngsters. Many are expected to contribute to the team right away with head coach Wilmer Cabrera now having had a full offseason to instill his philosophy in the team.

The month of February featured several scrimmages and matches for the Locos both in El Paso and on the road. After starting the month close to home, the club finished their last two weeks in San Antonio and Albuquerque ending with a 2-2 draw against rivals New Mexico United.

Locomotive fans will be busy during the month of March as the team follows up the season opener with two more matches at Southwest University Park. They host Phoenix Rising FC on Saturday, March 15 before starting US Open Cup play against Harpos FC on Wednesday, March 19. This is the third straight season that Locomotive have opened a season with three consecutive home matches.

NEW SIGNINGS

D Guillermo "Memo" Diaz: The all-time leader in appearances for Oakland Roots SC (116), Diaz returns back home to the 915 after a four-year absence. Last season, he chipped in seven assists and led all fullbacks in USL last season with 60 chances created.

F Roberto "Beto" Avila: Fresh off a nine-goal campaign for Sporting Kansas City II in MLS Next Pro last season, Avila brings a dynamic attacking skillset to a team looking to improve offensively from last season.

F Frank Lopez: Lopez has experience playing under Wilmer Cabrera after his time with Rio Grande Valley FC from 2021-23. He was the leading scorer for Miami FC last season bagging seven goals and three assists.

OPPONENT INFO: Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC

Current Form: -

Series History: 7-3-7

Last Meeting: D 1-1 (9/21/24)

The Switchbacks recently celebrated their first USL Championship last season, however, under first-year head coach James Chambers who is back at the helm this season. After losing their first five matches last season, the Switchbacks responded with a nine-game unbeaten run which set the tone for the rest of their season.

The Switchbacks' leading goal scorer from last season, Ronaldo Damus, left for Birmingham Legion FC in the offseason, but the club does return its 2024 All-League First Team defenseman Matt Mahoney at the back who led the USL Championship in interceptions (68) last season. Also back is Christian Herrera in the net who finished fourth in saves (98) in 2024.

Last time out, the Locos held the eventual champions to a 1-1 draw at Southwestern University Park back on September 21, 2024. Ricky Ruiz scored his first Locomotive goal to tie the game early in the second half while Arturo Ortiz made his team debut as a starter.

