FC Tulsa Inks Midfielder Marcos Cerato After Decade-Long Career in Brazil

March 7, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

TULSA - FC Tulsa announced today it has signed midfielder Marcos Cerato ahead of the 2025 season, pending league and federation approval.

Cerato, 31, joins the club after a decade-long professional career in Brazil, featuring appearances across Serie A, B, and multiple state championships. He also gained international experience in South Korea's K League 1. Most recently, he played for Brusque FC in Serie B, making 51 appearances in the 2024 season.

The Curitiba, Brazil native carries 260 matches of professional experience, tallying 14 goals and 14 assists.

"We are delighted to welcome Marcos to the FC Tulsa family," said Caleb Sewell, Sporting Director and General Manager of FC Tulsa. "In Marcos we are getting a very experienced player who has played at the highest levels of the game. His leadership along with his work rate and quality on the ball makes this addition very exciting for us.

"We look forward to Marcos contributing to our success in the 2025 season."

In 2024, Cerato was a key figure for Brusque in Serie B, playing 51 matches and scoring once across 3,631 minutes. His consistency is evident in his 51-match campaign, starting 42 of 51 matches throughout the season.

A proven winner, Cerato won the Catarinense 1 championship in 2021 and the Catarinense 2 title in 2022. He also finished as a runner-up in Goiano 1 (2017), Catarinense 1 (2024) and the Recopa Catarinense (2022), showcasing his experience in high-stakes matches. In addition, Cerato was promoted from Serie B to the Brazilian top flight Serie A on two occasions. In 2021 he was promoted with Avai FC and in 2023 with Atletico Goianiense.

Cerato also demonstrated defensive and tactical awareness with stints at clubs such as Sport Recife, Ituano, Paraná, and Vila Nova, accumulating over 14,000 minutes of professional experience. His standout season came in 2016 with Tupi in Serie B, where he made 35 appearances, starting 30 times and scoring six goals- his highest goal-scoring season to date.

A competitor at the highest level, Cerato also made three appearances in Serie-A, logging one with Sport Recife in 2020 and two matches with Associacao Atletica Ponte Preta in 2015.

Cerato and FC Tulsa take to action on Saturday, March 8, as it travels to take on Phoenix Rising FC. The club returns to ONEOK Field for its 2025 home opener on Saturday, March 15, at 7 p.m. CT against the Tampa Bay Rowdies, with tickets available.

