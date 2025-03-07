El Paso Locomotive FC Sign Goalkeeper Marco Canales
March 7, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
El Paso Locomotive FC News Release
EL PASO, Texas - El Paso Locomotive FC announced today that it has signed Mexican-American goalkeeper Marco Canales for 2025. The signing is pending league and federation approval, and the terms of the deal will not be disclosed per club policy.
I'm really excited for this new opportunity for the upcoming season," Canales said. "I've been working with the coaching staff during the preseason, and I feel like they've helped me a lot. I look forward to help getting this team back on track because I think El Paso deserves to win."
Canales, 23, returns to the Locos after prior stint with the club in 2021 and 2022. The El Paso native spent last season at Alacranes de Durango from Liga Premier de México.
Additionally, Canales spent time with the FC Juárez U-20 squad. There, he tallied 18 appearances spanning from 2019 to 2021.
"We're happy to add another local talent to the group," Technical Director Ray Saari said. "Marco has performed well throughout the course of preseason this year, and his dedication to our club over the years made adding him to the squad an easy decision."
El Paso's updated roster can be found below listed alphabetically by position.
Goalkeeper (3): Marco Canales, Sebastian Mora-Mora, Jahmali Waite
Defender (9): Wahab Ackwei, Tony Alfaro, Memo Diaz, Noah Dollenmayer, Kenneth Hoban, Arturo Ortiz, Alvaro Quezada, Bryan Romero, Ricky Ruiz, Gabi Torres
Midfielder (5): Eric Calvillo, Robert Coronado, Frank Daroma, Emiliano Rodriguez, Kofi Twumasi
Forward (7): Beto Avila, Andy Cabrera, Daniel Carter, Frank Lopez, Amando Moreno, Omar Mora, Tumi Moshobane
• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...
United Soccer League Championship Stories from March 7, 2025
- New Mexico United Announces Spanish TV Partnership Renewal with KOAT - New Mexico United
- Game Information and Match Notes - SAFC vs. Monterey Bay F.C. 3/8/25 - San Antonio FC
- El Paso Locomotive FC Sign Goalkeeper Marco Canales - El Paso Locomotive FC
- San Antonio FC Adds Three to 2025 Roster - San Antonio FC
- Lexington Sporting Club Signs Midfielder Jack Beer to 25-Day Contract - Lexington Sporting Club
- North Carolina FC Inks Two NCFC Youth Standouts to Academy Contracts - North Carolina FC
- San Antonio FC Announces Juan Carlos Garcia as Head of Sports Performance - San Antonio FC
- Oakland Roots SC Announces the Resigning of Three More Academy Contract Players - Oakland Roots
- Hartford Opens Season on the Road against New Championship Arrival Lexington - Hartford Athletic
- Legion FC Kicks off 2025 against Loudoun United FC - Birmingham Legion FC
- Monterey Bay Kicks off 2025 Campaign in San Antonio - Monterey Bay FC
- Oakland Roots SC Announces the Resigning of Four Academy Contract Players - Oakland Roots
- FC Tulsa Inks Midfielder Marcos Cerato After Decade-Long Career in Brazil - FC Tulsa
- Game Notes/Match Preview for March 8 - El Paso Locomotive FC
- Oakland Roots at Orange County SC Match Preview 3/8/2025 - Oakland Roots
- Phoenix Rising Inks Five Academy Players to USL Academy Contracts - Phoenix Rising FC
- Rowdies Open Season in Las Vegas - Tampa Bay Rowdies
- Loudoun United Football Club Announce Signing of Midfielder Benjamin Mines - Loudoun United FC
- Hartford Athletic Re-Sign Kauan Ribeiro and Justin DiCarlo to USL Academy Contracts - Hartford Athletic
- FC Tulsa Names Leandro Spinola Sports Science Director, Destiny Lalaguna Head Athletic Trainer - FC Tulsa
- Rhode Island FC Signs Clay Holstad, Karifa Yao, and Frank Nodarse to Multi-Year Contract Extensions - Rhode Island FC
- Miami FC Names FanDuel Sports Network 2025 Broadcast Partner - Miami FC
- What to Watch for as LouCity Opens 2025 Season at Charleston - Louisville City FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent El Paso Locomotive FC Stories
- El Paso Locomotive FC Sign Goalkeeper Marco Canales
- Game Notes/Match Preview for March 8
- El Paso Locomotive FC Announces KVIA as 2025 Local Broadcast Partner
- El Paso Locomotive FC Unveil 2025 'Midnight Kit'
- El Paso Locomotive FC Sign Axel Valdivia, Raul "Chapo" Vazquez to USL Academy Contracts