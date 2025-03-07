El Paso Locomotive FC Sign Goalkeeper Marco Canales

March 7, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

El Paso Locomotive FC News Release







EL PASO, Texas - El Paso Locomotive FC announced today that it has signed Mexican-American goalkeeper Marco Canales for 2025. The signing is pending league and federation approval, and the terms of the deal will not be disclosed per club policy.

I'm really excited for this new opportunity for the upcoming season," Canales said. "I've been working with the coaching staff during the preseason, and I feel like they've helped me a lot. I look forward to help getting this team back on track because I think El Paso deserves to win."

Canales, 23, returns to the Locos after prior stint with the club in 2021 and 2022. The El Paso native spent last season at Alacranes de Durango from Liga Premier de México.

Additionally, Canales spent time with the FC Juárez U-20 squad. There, he tallied 18 appearances spanning from 2019 to 2021.

"We're happy to add another local talent to the group," Technical Director Ray Saari said. "Marco has performed well throughout the course of preseason this year, and his dedication to our club over the years made adding him to the squad an easy decision."

El Paso's updated roster can be found below listed alphabetically by position.

Goalkeeper (3): Marco Canales, Sebastian Mora-Mora, Jahmali Waite

Defender (9): Wahab Ackwei, Tony Alfaro, Memo Diaz, Noah Dollenmayer, Kenneth Hoban, Arturo Ortiz, Alvaro Quezada, Bryan Romero, Ricky Ruiz, Gabi Torres

Midfielder (5): Eric Calvillo, Robert Coronado, Frank Daroma, Emiliano Rodriguez, Kofi Twumasi

Forward (7): Beto Avila, Andy Cabrera, Daniel Carter, Frank Lopez, Amando Moreno, Omar Mora, Tumi Moshobane

