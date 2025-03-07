Loudoun United Football Club Announce Signing of Midfielder Benjamin Mines

March 7, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Leesburg, VA - Loudoun United Football Club announces the signing of midfielder Benjamin Mines to a one-year contract through 2025, pending league and federation approval.

Mines joins Loudoun United Football Club following time in both the MLS and USL Championship. Selected by FC Cincinnati in the 2020 MLS Waiver Draft, Mines went on loan to Orange County SC (August - November 2021), where he would record three goals in 11 matches, helping the club secure the USL Championship title that same year. After his time in Orange County, Mines was sent on loan to USLC side Colorado Springs Switchbacks SC from March through November of 2022.

"I'm really excited to be at the club and be part of such a great group of people. I believe we can do something special this year, and I will make sure to give my everything to make that happen!" shared Ben Mines.

Following the 2022 season with Colorado Springs, Mines joined Miami FC for all of 2023, playing in 26 matches and making seven starts for the USLC team. In April of 2024, Mines was transferred to Indy Eleven, where he spent the 2024 season, seeing action in 25 matches with 15 starts.

Mines began his career with New York Red Bulls II on a USL Academy Contract in the 2016 season, playing in 48 matches and recording 18 starts, two goals, and three assists. In 2018, Mines signed a Homegrown Player contract with MLS side New York Red Bulls and tallied two goals and one assist in his six appearances with the club.

"Ben (Mines) is someone we have watched closely for the last few years on other teams in this league and really thought highly of," said Head Coach Ryan Martin. "He has tremendous versatility and fits seamlessly into our group here. We expect him to play a massive role in the 2025 edition of Loudoun United Football Club."

Player: Benjamin Mines

Position: Midfielder

Birthday: May 13, 2000

Age: 24

Birthplace: Ridgefield, CT

Height: 5' 9"

Status: Domestic

