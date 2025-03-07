San Antonio FC Adds Three to 2025 Roster
March 7, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
San Antonio FC News Release
SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio FC today announced it has signed goalkeeper Daniel Namani to a professional contract and added goalkeeper Brandon Gongora and defender Sebastian Seiterle to its roster as USL Academy signings ahead of the 2025 USL Championship season. The transactions are pending league and federation approval, and per team policy, terms of the deals were not disclosed.
Namani spent two seasons in USL League Two with Houston FC (2021-22) and played previously at University of the Incarnate Word. Prior to his collegiate career, the shot-stopper spent time between the posts at local-area Clemens High School, where he helped the team to the 5A state title his junior season while setting school records in goals against average (0.49) and shutouts (18).
"We're excited to add Daniel to our goalkeeping unit this season," said SAFC Sporting Director Marco Ferruzzi. "Daniel earned his spot through the trial process, integrating exceptionally well in his training with the team and coaches, while working extremely hard throughout this preseason to support the goalkeeping crew."
Gongora and Seiterle continue to further their development through the Ricos SAFC Pro Academy, having been with the club since 2020. Gongora made his USL Championship debut in September 2024 at 18 years old, subbing on to close out the match against Charleston Battery and winning the league's Save of the Week award in his efforts to preserve the 1-1 draw. Seiterle earns his first call-up to the first team, having seen action in several of San Antonio's preseason contests this year.
"Brandon and Sebastian are great students, disciplined players and even better young men, and we're thrilled to give them the opportunity to continue their development with the first team," said Ferruzzi. "As a club, we are committed to our homegrown initiative, providing a pathway to the professional leagues and cultivating the talent of young players in our community."
San Antonio FC kicks off the 2025 USL Championship season Saturday, March 8, hosting Monterey Bay F.C. The 10th anniversary season is presented by Toyota.
