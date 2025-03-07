North Carolina FC Inks Two NCFC Youth Standouts to Academy Contracts
March 7, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
North Carolina FC News Release
CARY, N.C. - North Carolina FC today announced the signing of NCFC Youth standouts Finn Sundstrom and Jayson Quintanilla to USL Championship academy contracts, pending league and federation approval.
Both players will be eligible to appear in matches during the 2025 USL Championship season while maintaining college eligibility.
"We are incredibly excited to have both Finn and Jayson join our squad for the 2025 season. This is not only a great opportunity for them to continue their development, but they are two solid players with high potential who will continue to push our group. We pride ourselves on being an environment where players can develop and building an open pathway to the professional level. These signings are a continued commitment to that mission," said NCFC Head Coach and Sporting Director John Bradford.
Sundstrom was part of NCFC's 2024 academy signing class, making his professional debut in the 5-0 win over the Oakland Roots on September 7. Both Sundstrom and Quintanilla were second-half substitutes in NCFC's 1-0 win over MLS club Charlotte FC in the preseason.
North Carolina FC opens the 2025 USL Championship on Saturday, March 8, at 7 p.m. ET at First Horizon Stadium at WakeMed Soccer Park against the Pittsburgh Riverhounds. Tickets for the match are available.
