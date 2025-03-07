Oakland Roots SC Announces the Resigning of Four Academy Contract Players
March 7, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Oakland Roots News Release
Oakland, CA - Oakland Roots SC has re-signed Javier Bedolla Vera, Thomas Camier, Ali Elmasnaouy, and Luis Saldaña to Academy Contracts ahead of the 2025 USL Championship season.
Luis Saldaña made his first-team debut in 2023, while Javier Bedolla Vera, Thomas Camier, and Ali Elmasnaouy made their first-team debuts in 2024. All four were raised in the East Bay Area and have been part of the club through Project 51O, with some joining as early as 2021.
"The work ethic shown from this group to break into the professional team has been remarkable," said Oakland Roots SC Technical Director Jordan Ferrell. "Their dedication daily in training, along with their commitment to our club and their own growth as people and players is why we have such confidence in them ahead of this important season."
The Academy Contract group will wear the following numbers for Oakland Roots SC: 39 - Bedolla Vera, 45 - Elmasnaouy, 48 - Saldaña, 50 - Camier.
Congratulations to all, this is what we mean when we say #51GROW.
