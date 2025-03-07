Oakland Roots SC Announces the Resigning of Three More Academy Contract Players

March 7, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Oakland Roots News Release







Oakland, CA - Oakland Roots SC has re-signed Tomas Caminos, Julio Martinez, and Juan Sanchez to academy contracts ahead of the 2025 USL Championship season.

All three were part of the 2024 team on Academy Contracts, with all three calling Oakland their hometown.

"What we have built with our development program here with Roots Recognize into Project 51O is starting to bear fruit," said Oakland Roots SC Technical Director Jordan Ferrell. "These young men are at an important stage of their transition to professional football and we're excited for the pathway ahead."

The Academy Contract group will wear the following numbers for Oakland Roots SC: 47 - Martinez, 49 - Caminos, 52 - Sanchez.

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...





United Soccer League Championship Stories from March 7, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.