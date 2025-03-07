New Mexico United Announces Spanish TV Partnership Renewal with KOAT

March 7, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

New Mexico United News Release







Albuquerque, NM - New Mexico United is thrilled to announce the renewal of their Spanish language television partnership with KOAT-TV. United and KOAT have been partners since the club's inception in 2019. Award-winning play-by-play/color commentary duo Menny Esquivel and David Estrada will provide commentary for home and away matches all season long on Estrella-TV, channel 13.2.

"We are honored to renew for a seventh consecutive season with the terrific team at KOAT-TV," said United President Ron Patel. "Lori Waldon and her entire team have shown true dedication to bringing New Mexicans together, and we're excited that Menny and David will continue to bring the game to our community."

"We are thrilled and proud to continue our great partnership with the New Mexico United." said Lori Waldon, President and General Manager of KOAT 7, which carries Estrella TV locally. "Our live broadcasts on Estrella TV New Mexico will serve our thousands of Spanish speaking viewers with the excitement we have all come to know and love with this dynamic team."

The 2025 season kicks off on Saturday evening with United's road match against Sacramento Republic FC. The broadcast will be in Spanish on Estrella-TV beginning at 8 PM MT.

