Miami FC Names FanDuel Sports Network 2025 Broadcast Partner

March 7, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Miami FC News Release







Miami, FL - The Miami Football Club announced today a new regional broadcast deal with FanDuel Sports Network, which will become the club's TV and streaming HQ for most Miami home and away matches in 2025.

The new partnership was revealed today as the USL Championship squad prepares for its season home opener on March 8th vs Detroit City FC at Pitbull Stadium in Miami. Kickoff is scheduled for 7pm and will be televised live on FanDuel Sports Network Florida and streaming on the FanDuel Sports Network App.

FanDuel Sports Network, home of the Miami HEAT and Miami Marlins, will now add Miami FC to its sports programming that will give fans in Florida access to live and re-aired Miami FC matches on the FanDuel Sports Network lineup via FanDuel Sports Network Florida, FanDuel Sports Network Sun and the FanDuel Sports Network App.

"We are thrilled to partner with FanDuel Sports Network to offer even greater access to soccer fans and our partners in Florida," said Miami FC Vice President of Commercial Operations, Nathan Krum. "Our sport continues to see incredible growth ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup as USL expands its reach into more communities across the U.S. and in Florida. We are honored to partner with FanDuel Sports Network to provide even more opportunity for that exposure in Miami and beyond."

FanDuel Sports Network Florida and FanDuel Sports Network Sun are widely available on cable, satellite, and virtual streaming providers across the state. For viewers in South Florida, options include Xfinity, AT&T U-verse, DirecTV, DirecTV Stream, Fubo, Hotwire, Blue Stream Fiber and Breezeline. For a list of TV providers in your zip code that carry FanDuel Sports Network, visit GetMyHomeTeams.com.

If you watch FanDuel Sports Network through your TV provider, you can stream Miami FC matches and other programming on the FanDuel Sports Network app and FanDuelSportsNetwork.com for no additional charge. Start by creating or logging in with a FanDuel Sports Network account and then connect with your TV provider user ID and password.

Fans in the local region can also subscribe directly to stream FanDuel Sports Network. Monthly and annual subscriptions are available. For more information and to sign up, visit FanDuelSportsNetwork.com.

The FanDuel Sports Network app is available for download on most iOS devices, on most Android devices, and on most Windows PCs and tablets. It is also available on several living room/connected-device platforms. For a full list of supported operating systems, click here.

Tickets for Miami FC's Home Opener on March 8th at Pitbull Stadium are on sale now. To purchase, visit www.MiamiFC.com/tickets.

