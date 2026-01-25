Salt Lake City Stars vs. Stockton Kings - Game Highlights
Published on January 24, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)
Salt Lake City Stars YouTube Video
Check out the Salt Lake City Stars Statistics
NBA G League Stories from January 24, 2026
- Stars Fall to the Kings in Second Straight Overtime Loss - Salt Lake City Stars
- Strong Team Performance Lifts Vipers over Remix - Rio Grande Valley Vipers
- Iowa Wolves Back in the Win Column with 127-109 Victory over Memphis Hustle - Iowa Wolves
- Osceola Magic Cruise to Road Win over Westchester Knicks - Osceola Magic
- Charge Sweep Road Trip - Cleveland Charge
- Squadron Drop Second Straight to Charge - Birmingham Squadron
- Game Preview: Westchester Knicks vs Osceola Magic: January 24, 2026 - Westchester Knicks
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Salt Lake City Stars Stories
- Stars Fall to the Kings in Second Straight Overtime Loss
- Stars Comeback Falls Short in Overtime against Memphis Hustle
- Salt Lake City Stars Add Returning Players Seabron and Bamba
- Stars Back on Track with Bounce Back Win over Skyforce to Close out Back-To-Back
- Stars Fall to the Skyforce in Their First Meeting of the Season