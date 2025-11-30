Salt Lake City Stars vs. Santa Cruz Warriors - Game Highlights
Published on November 30, 2025 under NBA G League (G League)
Salt Lake City Stars YouTube Video
Check out the Salt Lake City Stars Statistics
NBA G League Stories from November 30, 2025
- Taylor Funk's Career Night Powers the San Diego Clippers Past the South Bay Lakers - San Diego Clippers
- Santa Cruz Warriors Suffer 133-103 Loss to Salt Lake City Stars - Santa Cruz Warriors
- Stars Earn Largest Win Of Season Vs. Warriors To Close Out Doubleheader - Salt Lake City Stars
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Salt Lake City Stars Stories
- Stars Earn Largest Win Of Season Vs. Warriors To Close Out Doubleheader
- Stars Beat Warriors in First Game of Back-To-Back Series
- Stars Sweep Kings in Doubleheader with 149-122 Win
- Stars Complete 14-Point Comeback Against Kings, Improve to 4-1
- Salt Lake City Stars Host Stockton for Doubleheader; "Bluey Night" Returns on Saturday November 22